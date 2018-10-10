This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Florida braces for the worst as it gets set for the fury of Hurricane Michael

The Category 4 hurricane is set to be the worst to hit Florida, no stranger to deadly storms, in decades.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 7:40 AM
Tropical Weather Michael Satellite image shows Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico late last night Source: AP/PA Images

HURRICANE MICHAEL IS now forecast to slam ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing a surge of up to 13 feet (four metres) in what could be the worst storm there in decades.

As of late last night, the hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 125 mph as it aimed for the Florida Panhandle, a finger-shaped strip of land on the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to make landfall today, bringing hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. It will then move across the southeastern US for another day or so as it heads toward the Atlantic.

At 11pm Eastern time (4am Irish time) it said Michael was still gaining strength and forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane before it comes ashore on the Panhandle or the Big Bend area, which links the former to the peninsula jutting south.

After that advisory, Florida’s governor Rick Scott urged people to obey evacuation orders.

Cuba Hurricane Michael Waves crash against the Malecon, triggered by the outer bands of the hurricane, as a drives past in Havana, Cuba Source: Ramon Espinosa/PA Images

“Families under mandatory evacuation in the Panhandle and Big Bend need to move inland RIGHT NOW,” Scott tweeted. “The decisions you & your family make over the coming hours could be the difference between life & death.”

#Michael could be one of the worst hurricanes to ever strike the Florida Big Bend/Florida Panhandle region.

Scott has activated 2,500 members of the National Guard and warned Michael could be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades.

President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for the state, freeing up federal funds for relief operations and providing the assistance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“It is imperative that you heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!” Trump tweeted.

State officials issued disaster declarations in Alabama and Georgia, both of which are also expected to feel the impact from the storm.

As of 4am this morning, Michael was about 220 miles (355 kilometres) south of Panama City and moving north at 12 mph.

Flash flood, tornado warnings

The NHC said some areas of the Florida coast could expect storm surges of nine to 13 feet and as much as a foot of rain.

The heavy rains could cause flash floods, the NHC said, and spawn tornados in northwestern Florida.

About 120,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders in Bay County in the panhandle, a low-lying area of beachfront resorts and retirement communities.

In other areas, residents of mobile homes were urged to leave.

Michael was forecast to have the power to uproot trees, block roads and knock out power for days when it hits Florida. It is expected to weaken as it moves up into the southeastern United States.

The storm is a now Category 3 out of five on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

Drivers waited in long lines at gas stations and residents hurried to fill sandbags, while tolls were suspended on some roads to aid movement ahead of the storm’s landfall.

Tropical Weather National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham gestures as he talks about storm surge during a televised update on the status of Hurricane Michael Source: Wilfredo Lee/PA Images

“Since 6am it’s been backed up. We’re just now running out of regular (petrol),” Danny Hess, an employee at a gas station in Panama City, told local WJHG television.

The Carolinas are still recovering from Hurricane Florence, which left dozens dead and is estimated to have caused billions of dollars in damage last month.

It made landfall on the coast as a Category 1 hurricane on 14 September and drenched some parts of the state with 40 inches of rain.

Last year saw a string of catastrophic storms batter the western Atlantic – including Irma, Maria and Harvey, which caused a record-equaling $125 billion in damage when it flooded the Houston metropolitan area.

Scientists have long warned that global warming will make storms more destructive, and some say the evidence for this may already be visible.

At their most fearsome, these low-pressure weather fronts pack more power than the energy released by the atomic bomb that levelled Hiroshima.

© – AFP, 2018

