Alan Hutch appears in court charged with stabbing brother Ross Hutch last night

A 35-YEAR-OLD Dublin man has been granted bail after being charged over a stab attack on his brother Ross Hutch during an “ongoing dispute”.

Ross Hutch, 25, who once appeared on RTÉ’s Winning Streak, was treated by emergency services after he received a head injury last night.

His brother Alan Hutch, 35, from Portland Place, in north inner city Dublin, was arrested.

He appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at just after 4.30pm an evening sitting of Dublin District Court.

He was charged with assault causing harm at his home address to Ross Hutch on 3 January.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section Three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Garda Damien Kildea, from Mountjoy Station, told Judge Smyth that Alan Hutch was charged at 3.13pm today and “he made no reply after caution” before he was handed a copy of his charge sheet.

He said there was no objection to bail subject to conditions. Garda Kildea asked that one term would state the accused could have no contact with the injured party in this matter. He said the two men were brothers and added that “there appears to be an ongoing dispute between himself and his brother”.

Judge Smyth agreed to make that one of the bail terms and imposed other conditions sought by the garda. He set bail at €250 in Hutch’s own bond but did not require a cash lodgement.

He ordered the accused to sign on three days a week at a garda station – the name of which was written on a note and given to the judge but not read out – and “remain of sober habits”.

The accused was warned by the judge that he must be of good behaviour and have no contact with the alleged injured party Ross Hutch.

Alan Hutch, dressed in a navy hoodie, black trousers and runners, did not address the court during the hearing and there has been no indication as to how he will plead.

Garda Kildea said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) needed to be obtained and he asked for a four-week adjournment.

Mr Hutch was released and ordered to appear again on 1 February next when the case will be listed for directions from the DPP to be outlined.

Legal aid was granted after defence solicitor Declan Fahy told the judge his client was unemployed and a statement of his means was furnished to the court.