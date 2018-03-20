  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Japan preparing to execute cult members behind deadly 1995 sarin gas attack

Fourteen people died in the 1995 attack.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 1:10 PM
47 minutes ago 5,121 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3914062
In this March 20, 1995 file photo, subway passengers affected by sarin gas planted in the central Tokyo subways are carried into St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.
Image: Chiaki Tsukumo via PA
In this March 20, 1995 file photo, subway passengers affected by sarin gas planted in the central Tokyo subways are carried into St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.
In this March 20, 1995 file photo, subway passengers affected by sarin gas planted in the central Tokyo subways are carried into St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.
Image: Chiaki Tsukumo via PA

JAPAN TODAY MARKED the 23rd anniversary of a deadly sarin attack on the Tokyo metro, as speculation grows that members of the cult behind it could soon be executed.

At a solemn ceremony at Kasumigaseki station, one of the targets of the 1995 attacks which is surrounded by key government buildings, Tokyo subway staff gathered to observe a moment of silence and offer flowers.

Thirteen people were killed and thousands more injured when members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult dumped bags of sarin on packed rush hour trains, piercing the pouches with sharpened umbrella tips before fleeing.

The nerve agent caused horrendous deaths and injuries, and prompted mass panic, turning Japan’s busy capital city into something resembling a war zone.

Passengers streamed out of stations vomiting, coughing and struggling to breathe, with emergency services administering life-saving treatment by the side of the road.

Ambulances screamed through the streets, and helicopters landed on major roads to assist the evacuation.

On that day, Tokyo Metro worker Kazumasa Takahashi unwittingly picked up a punctured packet of the nerve gas from the floor of one of the trains at Kasumigaseki station.

He and another colleague died.

“I came here today, with the same feeling I have every year,” his widow Shizue told reporters at the station after paying tribute to her late husband.

“The health of some victims is deteriorating and some families are also going through a tremendously difficult time,” she said, adding that the passage of time had not healed the pain suffered by victims’ families.

Martyrs’

After years of legal proceedings, the prosecution of 13 Aum Shinrikyo members on death row for the attacks and other crimes finally concluded in January, clearing the way for their execution.

Japan Doomsday Cult The gallows in a Tokyo prison. Source: AP/PA Images

Last week, authorities began separating and transferring them to different detention facilities equipped with the infrastructure to carry out executions by hanging.

The transfers have prompted speculation that cult leader Shoko Asahara and the 12 of his followers on death row could soon be executed, though there has been no official indication.

Japanese authorities usually announce executions after the fact, with no advance warning.

Shizue Takahashi said the fast speed of transfers initially startled her, but stressed that the executions must proceed in due course.

Japan Doomsday Cult Cult leader Shoko Asahara. Source: AP/PA Images

“The death penalty came as the result of long trials, and it has entered the next phase,” said Shizue Takahashi.

“It is not at a phase where I can say or do anything about it. I feel that steps should be taken in accordance with the law,” she said.

Some experts however oppose the executions — with the exception of Asahara — saying authorities risk transforming the other 12 into “martyrs” that will help the Aum’s successor cults to recruit new members.

Ten are on death row for the subway attack with the other three sentenced for other crimes.

The attack shook the usually safe Japanese capital and Tokyo metro pledged to maintain the security of its network.

“We as a company will continue to strive as one to ensure customer safety so that passengers continue to use the subway without any worries,” the company said in a statement.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: This school in Japan is asking parents to buy their children €600 Armani-branded uniforms >

Read: Inside the murky world of Japan’s child ‘idol singers’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
88,573  298
2
Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving
75,737  82
3
The Young Offenders gives 25-year-old song a huge boost - but band don't expect a windfall
58,055  16
Fora
1
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
175  0
2
Ryanair plans to buy a majority stake in a new Austrian airline founded by an F1 legend
171  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
57,775  37
2
'Playing against Barca and Real - I thank my lucky stars': the Irishman who took La Liga by storm
41,762  24
3
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
34,112  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 random rules you'll definitely recognise from a childhood in the 1990s
7,763  1
2
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
6,902  2
3
Can you guess how these celebrities have ties to Ireland?
6,622  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
UK Information Commissioner seeks warrant to search Cambridge Analytica
UK Information Commissioner seeks warrant to search Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Explainer: What is Cambridge Analytica? The firm at the heart of Facebook's alleged data breach
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building
Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
DUBLIN
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
Aer Lingus apologises after people spend night in airport due to flight cancellations
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie