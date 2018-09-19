JCB prevents roof blowing off building in Galway

A JCB PREVENTED the roof of a building blowing off in Co Galway today.

Gusts of up to 147km/h battered parts of the country, with Galway being one of the counties most affected by Storm Ali.

Locals Liam Diamond and Graham Heanue prevented the roof from being blown off the house in Renvyle after enlisting a JCB to keep it in place.

Dramatic footage of the incident was captured by Priscilla Diamond.

Two people have died as a result of the storm, in Galway and Newry, and the second day of the National Ploughing Championships had to be cancelled.

Some 67,000 ESB customers are without power.