Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery

THREE MEN HAVE been charged in relation to the armed robbery of a pharmacist in Kilbarrack, Dublin.

Shortly before 6pm, it is alleged that three men wearing balaclavas entered a pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack.

Officers responding to the robbery entered the shop and arrested two of the men at the scene. A third man was arrested a short time later.

A garda spokesman said: “Three men arrested by gardaí investigating a robbery at a pharmacy on Greendale road, Kilbarrack are expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning to face charges arising from the incident.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons