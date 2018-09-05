This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Labour and Green Party to hold rally for 'democracy and decency' to coincide with visit of Donald Trump

The US President will visit Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,285 Views 53 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4220873
US President Donald Trump
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/PA Images
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/PA Images

THE LEADERS OF two Opposition parties have met to organise a rally to protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump in November.

Earlier today, Labour leader Brendan Howlin met with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan about holding a rally to protest against some of Trump’s controversial policies.

The visit, announced last week, will be made as part of a trip by Trump to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I. 

Both Howlin and Ryan were among those to express opposition to the visit when it was announced.

The Labour leader claimed that Trump is “no friend of democracy or human rights”, while Ryan said that his administration has reached “new political depths”.

In a statement this evening, Howlin revealed that the two met today to co-ordinate a protest “for democracy, decency and international solidarity”.

The Labour leader said that it was essential to take a stand against Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement on climate change, his attacks on international trade, and his “ratcheting up of spending on arms and slashing of aid budgets”.

“Trump’s denial of the human rights of asylum seekers and migrants, including the separation of families, are abhorrent,” he said.

The parties are now expected to meet with each other and other groups in coming days to finalise plans for what will be a peaceful protest.

Separately, the Workers’ Party has already confirmed it will organise a protest against the planned visit in November. 

COMMENTS (53)

