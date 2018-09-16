THE LABOUR PARTY’s think-in is beginning in Drogheda today with much of the underlying focus being on Brendan Howlin’s leadership.

An opinion poll in today’s Sunday Business Post puts support for Labour at 6%, in and around the same level it has been since Howlin took over in 2016.

Last month, Alan Kelly effectively called for a change in leadership, insisting that “radical change” was needed within the party. But is he right and who could take the reins instead?

Poll: Who is the best person to lead Labour?

