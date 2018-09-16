This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 September, 2018
Poll: Who is the best person to lead Labour?

The party’s think-in begins today in Drogheda.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 10:53 AM
54 minutes ago 5,834 Views 50 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4238497
Labour TDs (L to R) Brendan Howlin, Seán Sherlock Alan Kelly.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Labour TDs (L to R) Brendan Howlin, Seán Sherlock Alan Kelly.
Labour TDs (L to R) Brendan Howlin, Seán Sherlock Alan Kelly.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE LABOUR PARTY’s think-in is beginning in Drogheda today with much of the underlying focus being on Brendan Howlin’s leadership.

An opinion poll in today’s Sunday Business Post puts support for Labour at 6%, in and around the same level it has been since Howlin took over in 2016. 

Last month, Alan Kelly effectively called for a change in leadership, insisting that “radical change” was needed within the party. But is he right and who could take the reins instead?

Poll: Who is the best person to lead Labour?


Poll Results:










