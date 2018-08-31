Alan Kelly calls on Brendan Howlin to go

LABOUR’S ALAN KELLY has said the party leader Brendan Howlin needs to go in order to bring about a “radical change” with the party.

Speaking on his local radio station, Tipp FM, Kelly said Howlin is not the right man to lead the party.

At present the party is in a “very difficult situation”, he added.

Kelly said the Labour Party needs to “change the direction of the party” while also pointing out the party needs a “different vision” and more “energy”.

The Tipperary TD said the “radical shake-up” is needed to ensure the party is in a good position ahead of the next election, stating that change is needed in order to “bring people with us”.

“At this moment in time that is no happening,” he said, adding that he also sees no plans to make it happen.

Speaking about a change of leadership, he said:

It does need that significant change, yes…

I think Brendan needs to consider what is best for the Labour Party into the future.

I certainly believe from a leadership point of view after two and a half years we haven’t been able to turn the ship around. We haven’t even looked like we’re turning the ship around.

Source: Tipp FM Radio/SoundCloud

This is not the first time that Kelly has called on Howlin to consider stepping aside, and it is timely that the Labour Party think-in in Drogdheda is due to take place in two weeks time before the Dáil resumes.

Leader on notice

Kelly previously threw his party leader down the gauntlet when he told TV3′s The Sunday Show with Sarah McInerney that while he supported Labour leader Brendan Howlin, change was urgently needed.

He said: “[Brendan Howlin] has my support.

However, let me say this very clearly. We need to see a dramatic change in how our support base is responding to us.

“We’re not two years from the last general election,” he said. “We would need to see a dramatic change in support for the Labour party. I would say in less than six months.”

Bringing the interview to a close, McInerney suggested that Kelly was putting Brendan Howlin “on notice”.

Fast forward six months to May of this year and Kelly indicated that he was no longer gunning for Howlin’s job.

He told TheJournal.ie:

I said I would support him and I will honour that commitment, because I gave it at the time when we all were on the brink of an election.

Pressure has been mounting on Howlin ever since councillors put their name to a letter recently calling on Howlin to step aside. However, until now, the parliamentary party has largely stayed on his side.

The Tipperary TD has inidicated that he sees leadership in his future. Kelly told TheJournal.ie in an interview previously:

There’s nothing wrong with ambition. I think actually Irish people admire self-confidence and ambition but I think that some people try to portray in a way that is begrudgery. I think begrudgery often comes from those who maybe are afraid of going to achieve what they want to achieve or perhaps haven’t put their head above the parapet.

Kelly would need to gain the support of six TDs to get a nomination as leader.