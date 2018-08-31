This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 31 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alan Kelly calls on Brendan Howlin to go

The Tipperary TD said the Labour Party needs “radical change”.

By Christina Finn Friday 31 Aug 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 8,127 Views 53 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211680
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

LABOUR’S ALAN KELLY has said the party leader Brendan Howlin needs to go in order to bring about a “radical change” with the party. 

Speaking on his local radio station, Tipp FM, Kelly said Howlin is not the right man to lead the party.

 At present the party is in a “very difficult situation”, he added.

Kelly said the Labour Party needs to “change the direction of the party” while also pointing out the party needs a “different vision” and more “energy”. 

The Tipperary TD said the “radical shake-up” is needed to ensure the party is in a good position ahead of the next election, stating that change is needed in order to “bring people with us”. 

“At this moment in time that is no happening,” he said, adding that he also sees no plans to make it happen. 

Speaking about a change of leadership, he said: 

It does need that significant change, yes…
I think Brendan needs to consider what is best for the Labour Party into the future.
I certainly believe from a leadership point of view after two and a half years we haven’t been able to turn the ship around. We haven’t even looked like we’re turning the ship around.


Source: Tipp FM Radio/SoundCloud

This is not the first time that Kelly has called on Howlin to consider stepping aside, and it is timely that the Labour Party think-in in Drogdheda is due to take place in two weeks time before the Dáil resumes.

Leader on notice

Kelly previously threw his party leader down the gauntlet when he told TV3′s The Sunday Show with Sarah McInerney that while he supported Labour leader Brendan Howlin, change was urgently needed.

He said: “[Brendan Howlin] has my support.

However, let me say this very clearly. We need to see a dramatic change in how our support base is responding to us.

 “We’re not two years from the last general election,” he said. “We would need to see a dramatic change in support for the Labour party. I would say in less than six months.”

Bringing the interview to a close, McInerney suggested that Kelly was putting Brendan Howlin “on notice”.

Fast forward six months to May of this year and Kelly indicated that he was no longer gunning for Howlin’s job. 

He told TheJournal.ie

I said I would support him and I will honour that commitment, because I gave it at the time when we all were on the brink of an election.

Pressure has been mounting on Howlin ever since councillors put their name to a letter recently calling on Howlin to step aside. However, until now, the parliamentary party has largely stayed on his side.

The Tipperary TD has inidicated that he sees leadership in his future. Kelly told TheJournal.ie in an interview previously:

There’s nothing wrong with ambition. I think actually Irish people admire self-confidence and ambition but I think that some people try to portray in a way that is begrudgery. I think begrudgery often comes from those who maybe are afraid of going to achieve what they want to achieve or perhaps haven’t put their head above the parapet.

Kelly would need to gain the support of six TDs to get a nomination as leader.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Complaints over Donegal nightclub's '19th Hole' billboard upheld after 'grave and widespread offence'
    39,872  50
    2
    		Freddie Thompson found guilty of feud murder of David Douglas
    37,870  41
    3
    		Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    34,362  61
    Fora
    1
    		Luas drivers could take industrial action because new routes are messing with their lunch
    2,441  0
    2
    		One farmer stands in the way of Facebook's plans to expand its Meath data centre campus
    688  0
    3
    		'In the lean times we didn't have a sausage. Now feck that, we can make money again'
    447  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was aware of his history but that wasn’t anything to do with it'
    34,545  13
    2
    		Leinster face 'non-European player' headache again after McCarthy breaks wrist
    33,300  57
    3
    		Ronaldo set for Man United reunion in Champions League group stages
    28,846  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Halle Berry tweeted Prince Harry after spotting a photo of herself in his college dorm
    17,917  0
    2
    		This new horror film on Netflix was shot at Ireland's most haunted gaff
    4,613  0
    3
    		BBC defends decision to cast Stranger Things actor as lead in The Elephant Man
    4,123  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HSE
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    High Court rules that woman weighing five stone and refusing food in HSE care may be force-fed
    GARDAí
    Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in Wexford
    Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in Wexford
    Motorcyclist dies in crash in Waterford
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Have you ever used a payday lender?
    Poll: Have you ever used a payday lender?
    Poll: Should under-16s be banned from buying energy drinks?
    Poll: How often do you use the post office?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie