Many gathered at Phoenix Park to view it Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The Daily Poll

Did you see the solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse has reached its peak in Ireland just after 7pm.
10.22am, 13 Aug 2026
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A NEAR-TOTAL ECLIPSE took place on Wednesday evening and thousands of people across Ireland gathered to watch it.

People watched from all over Ireland and other parts of Europe, with many gathering at locations such as Phoenix Park in Dublin and Queen’s University Belfast to get a good view of the phenomenon.

In the run-up to the big event, special eclipse glasses needed to view it safely were in high demand. So much so, that hundreds of people queued outside Designist on Dublin’s George’s Street to get their hands on the last few available pairs.

Now that it’s all over, we want to know: Did you see the solar eclipse?


Poll Results:

Yes (824)
No (580)

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