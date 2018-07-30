This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 July, 2018
Over 500 hikers stranded on mountain after landslides in Indonesia

Many of those stranded are tourists.

By AFP Monday 30 Jul 2018, 7:05 AM
Indonesian soldiers and rescue team gather to prepare for evacuating tourists from Mount Rinjani today.
Image: AP/Press Association Images
Indonesian soldiers and rescue team gather to prepare for evacuating tourists from Mount Rinjani today.
Image: AP/Press Association Images

INDONESIA HAS MOUNTED a rescue operation to reach more than 500 hikers and guides stranded by landslides on an active volcano on Lombok, a day after a powerful earthquake struck the holiday island.

Helicopters and search teams on foot have been deployed to scour the slopes of Mount Rinjani, which is crisscrossed with hiking routes popular with tourists, while rescuers have made airdrops of food supplies to those stranded.

Tonnes of rock and mud were dislodged on the mountain in the 6.4-magnitude quake, which struck early yesterday and was followed by scores of aftershocks, leaving hikers with no easy way down to safety.

“There are still 560 people trapped,” Sudiyono, the head of Rinjani national park, who goes by one name, said.

Those believed to be stranded include citizens from the United States, France, the Netherlands, Thailand and Germany, as well as many other countries, search and rescue officials said.

At least 16 people were killed in the earthquake across affected areas of Lombok, while hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

Food for two days 

The rescue operation on Mount Rinjani is likely to run until at least tomorrow and a military helicopter has dropped supplies at several spots on the mountain, according to search and rescue agency officials.

“For supplies, they can still survive for another one to two days,” Agus Hendra Sanjaya, spokesman for Mataram’s search and rescue agency, told AFP.

No hikers are injured, he added.

Rising some 3,726 metres (12,224 feet) above sea level, the peak is the second-tallest volcano in Indonesia and a favourite among sightseers keen to take in its expansive views.

Hiking trails on the mountain were closed following the quake due to fear of further landslides.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Lombok’s main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

The initial tremor was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 100 aftershocks.

Some 160 people were injured as a result, Mohammad Rum, head of West Nusa Tenggara disaster agency, said.

Among the dead are one Malaysian, with six injured, the Malaysian foreign ministry said.

President Joko Widodo visited the affected site today and promised financial support for people who had lost their homes.

“We must be aware that our country is in the Ring of Fire, so people need to be prepared to face any disaster,” Widodo said.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where tectonic plates collide and a large portion of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

© AFP 2018 

