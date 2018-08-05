This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says he will raise clerical abuse with Pope if he gets opportunity

Pope Francis is travelling to Ireland later this month for two days to take part in the World Meetings of Families.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 6:30 AM
31 minutes ago 349 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163387
Image: Massimo Valicchia via PA Images
Image: Massimo Valicchia via PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he hopes to raise the issues of same-sex families, Magdalene Laundries and sexual/physical abuse with Pope Francis during his visit to Ireland later this month.

Pope Francis is travelling to Ireland on 25 August for two days to take part in the World Meetings of Families, in which he will say Mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park and in Knock.

Talking to reporters at a summer briefing, Varadkar said that he is “really glad that the Pope is visiting Ireland” and that the visit is “very welcome”.

“He is the religious leader of a billion people and also head of State and I’m very pleased that he’s going to be saying Mass in the Phoenix Park and also in Knock, as you can see there’s huge interest from the general public in that,” Varadkar said.

Varadkar said that if the opportunity arose during the Pope’s visit to Ireland, he would express “the real concerns that the Irish people have”.

These involve issues such as “the Church’s involvement in Magdalene Laundries, in Mother and Baby Homes, in sexual/physical abuse”.

He said he wasn’t sure what interactions he would have with the Pope and said he may be meeting him during an event in Dublin Castle on the Saturday.

Controversy arose this week after reports that Pope Francis may not have time to meet with clerical abuse survivors during his visit to Ireland, prompting heavy criticism.

However, The Irish Times reported on Friday that the pope will meet abuse survivors as part of his visit, however details of who he will meet will not be released in advance.

Speaking in June, Archbishop Eamon Martin said that the Pope “has been and will be” briefed on the extent of clerical abuse. He had generally met with victims’ and survivors’ groups quietly during his international visits in order to respect the anonymity of those involved, the Archbishop added.

LGBT families

Varadkar added that he also wishes to express to the Pope “our views as a society and a government that families come in all sorts of different forms and that includes families that are… by same-sex parents and other families as well”.

The question of whether LGBT couples who are members of the Church would be welcome at the World Meeting of Families event was raised earlier this year after it emerged pictures featuring same-sex partners were removed from a reissued booklet about August’s event sent to parishes.

Martin also said in June that LGBT couples are “of course” welcome to volunteer at the upcoming World Meeting of Families event.

Martin said that the Amoris Laetitia (a 2016 exhortation from the Pope that stresses every person regardless of sexual orientation ought to be respected) would be the guiding document of the week’s events.

Varadkar was also asked about the barring of former President of Ireland Mary McAleese from taking part in an International Women’s Day conference which was due to take place in the Holy See earlier this year.

He said that “if the opportunity arises”, he will address that situation with the Pope too.

Pope Francis will arrive in Dublin Airport on Saturday morning 25 August and will pay a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin on his way to events at Dublin Castle and St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral that afternoon (you’ll find the full schedule here).

He will speak at the Feast of Families at Croke Park on Saturday evening, and will visit the shrine at Knock the following morning before saying mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
75,521  53
2
Call for winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket to come forward
44,383  13
3
Body found by UK police in search for missing midwife
34,733  0
Fora
1
Dublin council is worried about an 'overconcentration' of hotels in the city's north
478  0
2
The Dutch brand trying to make buying glasses fun is launching its first Irish store
177  0
3
Cork will play host to one of the world's first aquaculture startup accelerators
125  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
141,971  61
2
As It Happened: Kerry v Kildare, Galway v Monaghan - All-Ireland SFC Super 8s match tracker
119,222  46
3
Ireland in dreamland as Graham Shaw’s history-makers advance to first-ever World Cup final
56,941  146
DailyEdge
1
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
11,894  3
2
Danny Dyer is calling out "new age sexism" after the papers reported on his, eh, "massive package"
9,723  3
3
11 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this August
7,412  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Carlow
VAT hike for large hotels likely as minister says overcharging for rooms is ruining Ireland's rep
OPINION
'A gambler can lose everything in an instant, destroying countless lives around them in the process'
'A gambler can lose everything in an instant, destroying countless lives around them in the process'
'Despite Newbridge and Liam Miller outcomes, the GAA lost as it looked to be bullied by public opinion'
'The granny grant is a trivial pre-Budget kite, indifferent to parents and disrespectful to grandparents'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie