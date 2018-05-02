  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Leo Varadkar confirms redress scheme for women affected by the smear test controversy

The Taoiseach said the government still do not know all the facts surrounding the CervicalCheck scandal.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 2 May 2018, 12:47 PM
15 minutes ago 630 Views 2 Comments
Leo Varadkar speaking in the Dáil during Leaders' Questions a short time ago.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has announced that there will be a redress scheme for women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

“We will need a scheme of redress for women whose cancer was missed, beyond normal error,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil today.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, he said he is deeply concerned about the new figures that emerged last night. He said he does not want a situation where even his ministers are not being told the full facts.

He told TDs today that the government still do not have all the information.

Asking the House for “time and space” to gather the facts, he asked TDs for calm.

Varadkar said he did not want to act in haste without knowing the full picture, but said the government is taking action on the issues.

He said a team of experts will now re-examine all the smear tests impacted by the scandal which will be completed by the end of May. He told the Dáil he still did not know the final figures.

Varadkar saying it is likely that many of the 3,000 women diagnosed between 2008-2018 may never have had a smear test.

He also confirmed that be a statutory inquiry and a redress scheme for women will be set up.

“A lot of women are feeling very worried today,” he said. He wanted to reassure women that this scandal only impacts women who have already been diagnosed and informed of their cancer diagnosis.

He reiterated the point that this controversy does not mean women will get calls that a cancer diagnosis has been concealed from them.

He said women who want a repeat smear or review of their test, the State will meet the cost, as well as the GP appointment fee.

