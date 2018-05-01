Harris says 'potentially considerable number' of cervical cancer cases haven't been audited

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has said a “potentially considerable number” of cervical cancer cases will not have been subjected to an audit of their CervicalCheck screening history.

Addressing the Dáil this evening, Harris said that he had “previously been advised and it had been commonly understood that the CervicalCheck clinical audit covered all cases notified by the National Cancer Registry”.

However, he said that he has “been informed this afternoon that this is not the case”.

“While CervicalCheck has audited all cases notified to it, I have been informed that a potentially considerable number of cases will not have been subjected to an audit of their screening history,” Harris said.

“These are not new cases of cancer. Nor is it a group of women wondering if they have cancer. These are women who have already been diagnosed with cervical cancer and treated as such but their cases have not been included in a clinical audit.”

Harris said that having identified this issue, the SIMT “will take steps to identify any additional cases of cervical cancer that occurred during this time period and which were not audited”.

He said that the screening history of these additional cases will be established, “and if any of these women were screened through the CervicalCheck programme, their case will be reviewed in further detail with cytology review where necessary”.

Health Minister says more than 208 women may have been affected by cervical cancer controversy pic.twitter.com/P0Pdx3snsi — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 1, 2018 Source: RTÉ News /Twitter

The CervicalCheck scandal came into the public eye last week when Vicky Phelan, whose cervical cancer is now terminal, settled a High Court action against a US laboratory for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

A plan for a Hiqa investigation into the CervicalCheck screening programme was approved by Cabinet this morning on the back of the deepening scandal.

This follows confirmation from the HSE that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit into the scheme have died.

In total, the probe carried out by the HSE’s Serious Incident Management Team has found that, of the 208 cervical smear result cases being scrutinised, only 46 women were told about the history of their smear tests.

In relation to the 208 women, Harris said it was reported to him yesterday that 162 of these women “had not been informed of the outcome of the audit process”.

“Over the past two days, we have been communicating with these women and I believe significant progress had been made,” Harris said.

Obviously there will be a small number of cases where we might not succeed to make contact, such as where the woman may have moved abroad.

Helpline

On Friday, a helpline was launched for women to ring in relation to concerns about past cervical checks.

Speaking to the Dáil this evening, Harris said that between Friday and close of business yesterday, approximately 6,000 calls were received.

“Unfortunately there were some technical issues with the telephone line but I am informed that the HSE had worked to address this,” he said.

Harris also said he asked CervicalCheck to make the necessary arrangements to enable any woman who has had a CervicalCheck smear test, and whose GP considers that they should have a further test, to access such a further test without charge.

“These arrangements are currently being worked through and will be confirmed this week,” he said.