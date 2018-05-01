  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris says 'potentially considerable number' of cervical cancer cases haven't been audited

Harris addressed the Dáil in relation to the deepening CervicalCheck scandal this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 May 2018, 7:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,875 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3989014
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has said a “potentially considerable number” of cervical cancer cases will not have been subjected to an audit of their CervicalCheck screening history.

Addressing the Dáil this evening, Harris said that he had “previously been advised and it had been commonly understood that the CervicalCheck clinical audit covered all cases notified by the National Cancer Registry”.

However, he said that he has “been informed this afternoon that this is not the case”.

“While CervicalCheck has audited all cases notified to it, I have been informed that a potentially considerable number of cases will not have been subjected to an audit of their screening history,” Harris said.

“These are not new cases of cancer. Nor is it a group of women wondering if they have cancer. These are women who have already been diagnosed with cervical cancer and treated as such but their cases have not been included in a clinical audit.”

Harris said that having identified this issue, the SIMT “will take steps to identify any additional cases of cervical cancer that occurred during this time period and which were not audited”.

He said that the screening history of these additional cases will be established, “and if any of these women were screened through the CervicalCheck programme, their case will be reviewed in further detail with cytology review where necessary”.

The CervicalCheck scandal came into the public eye last week when Vicky Phelan, whose cervical cancer is now terminal, settled a High Court action against a US laboratory for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

A plan for a Hiqa investigation into the CervicalCheck screening programme was approved by Cabinet this morning on the back of the deepening scandal.

This follows confirmation from the HSE that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit into the scheme have died.

In total, the probe carried out by the HSE’s Serious Incident Management Team has found that, of the 208 cervical smear result cases being scrutinised, only 46 women were told about the history of their smear tests.

In relation to the 208 women, Harris said it was reported to him yesterday that 162 of these women “had not been informed of the outcome of the audit process”.

“Over the past two days, we have been communicating with these women and I believe significant progress had been made,” Harris said.

Obviously there will be a small number of cases where we might not succeed to make contact, such as where the woman may have moved abroad.

Related Read

30.04.18 A timeline of the CervicalCheck controversy... and what will happen next

Helpline

On Friday, a helpline was launched for women to ring in relation to concerns about past cervical checks.

Speaking to the Dáil this evening, Harris said that between Friday and close of business yesterday, approximately 6,000 calls were received.

“Unfortunately there were some technical issues with the telephone line but I am informed that the HSE had worked to address this,” he said.

Harris also said he asked CervicalCheck to make the necessary arrangements to enable any woman who has had a CervicalCheck smear test, and whose GP considers that they should have a further test, to access such a further test without charge.

“These arrangements are currently being worked through and will be confirmed this week,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
61,934  57
2
Man arrested in relation to disappearance of 30-year-old woman in Sligo
49,872  2
3
Man arrested after woman's body found in search for woman missing from Sligo
49,912  35
Fora
1
A major expansion of Dublin's 'vital' Hermitage clinic has been blocked
430  0
2
Irish LinkedIn rival Cohort is shutting down after failing to raise more money
282  0
3
Co-working spaces could be the big winners from Dublin's office shortage
135  0
The42
1
Keane's Connacht fate sealed some time ago as Kiwi leaves after just one season
37,225  53
2
'I'm a goose' - Australian rugby star apologises for urinating on bar while dressed as cow
29,685  50
3
Another Graham Burke wonder-strike sets Rovers on their way to stunning win over champions Cork
18,823  21
DailyEdge
1
Here are 15 skirts for under €30 that are perfect for summer
12,984  0
2
The doctor who operated on Kanye's late mother has penned an open letter to him... It's The Dredge
3,934  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
3,576  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
HEALTH
Supermarket own-brand products reduce sugar to avoid new 30c tax
Supermarket own-brand products reduce sugar to avoid new 30c tax
Mid-life anxiety may be linked to dementia in later life
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
Man arrested after woman's body found in search for woman missing from Sligo
There are going to be 87 more gardaí on Ireland's roads
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie