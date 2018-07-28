Liam Miller match to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Liam Miller in action for the Republic of Ireland

THE LIAM MILLER match will played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The game is being held to raise funds for charity and the family of former Republic of Ireland international Miller, who passed away earlier this year aged just 36 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The match has been the subject of ongoing controversy, after the Cork County Board refused to let its 45,000-seater stadium be used for the match because of the GAA’s rule 5.1, prohibiting the use of its grounds for foreign sports.

However, it has now been announced that the game will go ahead in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with a GAA event to take place ahead of the match.

A 16-member Management Committee met at Croke Park last night to discuss the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the tribute match and this morning it put its preferred proposal before the GAA’s Central Council.

A joint statement from the GAA and the organising committee of the Liam Miller tribute match said:

“The GAA and the organising committee of the Liam Miller tribute match can confirm that following meetings of the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council, the event will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday 25 September.

In agreement with the committee the day will also include a GAA event in advance of the tribute match. The details will be finalised in the coming weeks.

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Miller, who represented Ireland from U15 to Senior level, left behind his wife, Clare, and three young children.

To raise funds for his family and Marymount Hospice, where he passed away, a glamour friendly between a Celtic/Ireland legends XI and a Manchester United legends XI was announced for 25 September.

It was originally planned for Turners Cross but with a capacity of just 7,000, thousands of people were left disappointed when tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Damien Duff, Robbie Keane and Denis Irwin are all among the names set to take part in the game.

The joint statement added that, “Further information relating to arrangements and ticketing for the game – including those purchased already for Turner’s Cross – will be finalised at a meeting of the Committee and Cork GAA on Monday and made public shortly afterwards.”

Additional reporting by Stephen McDermott