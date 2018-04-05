'Prolific thieves' among six arrested by gardaí in blitz on Limerick burglary gangs

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested six people in two days as part of a crackdown on burglary gangs targeting the region.

This morning at around 3.30am, officers based out of Henry Street arrested two men following two burglary incidents in the Castletroy area. Both men are in their 20s and are being detained at Shannon Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A day previously, four men were arrested in relation to a number of burglaries in the Castletroy area. Two men have been charged and will appear before Limerick District Court today while the other two men remain at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Sergeant Ber Leetch said ‘This is the second night in a row that Gardaí on Operation Thor patrols have arrested suspects for burglary in the Castletroy area.

“I would like to remind residents to secure all windows and doors in their home and to set your alarm, even when at home.

“Store your keys safely and away from windows and letterboxes. Be vigilant and if you notice anything suspicious phone your local Garda station immediately. The Garda website, www.garda.ie has a lots of crime prevention advice about how to keep your home more secure as well as lots of other useful tips on staying safe.”