Around 100 children moved to safety following Limerick crèche fire

AROUND 100 CHILDREN were removed from a creche this morning following a small fire at a childcare facility in Limerick today.

A source said “around 100 kids” were moved to safety from the crèche, located at Annacotty Business Park.

Limerick Fire Control said it received a 999 call at 11.48am and dispatched four units from Limerick City Fire Service to the scene of the “commercial fire”.

Firefighters have brought the small fire under control and are remaining at the crèche as a precaution.

A source said the cause of the fire may have been due to an “electrical fault” involving a “fuse board”.

“The kids were removed once the fire alarm went off.”

It’s understood the children were taken to a safe holding area near the crèche as a precaution.

“There was a fire in the fuse board and the firefighters on scene are checking to see if it has spread in through the insulation,” the source added.

The crèche could not be reached for comment.

More to follow…