  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Around 100 children moved to safety following Limerick crèche fire

Firefighters have brought the small fire under control and are remaining at the crèche as a precaution.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 2:08 PM
2 hours ago 4,970 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3836812
Image: Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC
Image: Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC

AROUND 100 CHILDREN were removed from a creche this morning following a small fire at a childcare facility in Limerick today.

A source said “around 100 kids” were moved to safety from the crèche, located at Annacotty Business Park.

Limerick Fire Control said it received a 999 call at 11.48am and dispatched four units from Limerick City Fire Service to the scene of the “commercial fire”.

Firefighters have brought the small fire under control and are remaining at the crèche as a precaution.

A source said the cause of the fire may have been due to an “electrical fault” involving a “fuse board”.

“The kids were removed once the fire alarm went off.”

It’s understood the children were taken to a safe holding area near the crèche as a precaution.

“There was a fire in the fuse board and the firefighters on scene are checking to see if it has spread in through the insulation,” the source added.

The crèche could not be reached for comment.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Here are just some of the project promises the government plan to deliver in the next 10 years
24,459  57
Fora
1
Sales at Life Style Sports have surpassed the €100 million mark
112  0
The42
1
Wayne Rooney gives his account of an infamous argument with Roy Keane over X Factor
9,965  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Caitlyn Jenner is gushing about her new baby granddaughter on Instagram
3,165  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
IRELAND
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
"You realised you could do anything - go on any holiday you wanted."
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie