  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 8 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Free vaccine offered as Limerick measles outbreak worsens

Six new cases of measles were confirmed in Limerick today.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 5:42 PM
12 hours ago 16,370 Views 43 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3839531
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/adriaticfoto
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/adriaticfoto

THE HSE IS to offer free doses of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine, after confirming six new cases in Limerick city today, bringing to ten the total number of cases in the city since January 3 last.

“This constitutes an outbreak of the disease in the Limerick City. An ‘Outbreak Control Team’ made up of representatives from the HSE are involved in managing the outbreak in an effort to prevent further spread,” the HSE stated.

A number of further possible cases are being investigated.

“The best protection against measles is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine. All children should get MMR at 12 months of age and the second dose at 4-5 years of age,” the HSE stated.

If your child missed their scheduled MMR vaccine dose you should contact your GP to get the age appropriate dose. If people are unsure of their vaccination status they are advised to get an MMR vaccine, as even if they do have two doses of MMR a third dose is not harmful.

A free MMR clinic will operate in the Southill Health Centre on Friday 9 February, from 10am-1pm.

“We are calling on those living in the Carew Park and Ballinacurra Weston area of Limerick city to attend,” the HSE stated.

The following at risk groups have been advised to attend the clinic:

  • Parents of children aged between 1 year to 12 years of age who have not had two doses of MMR vaccine
  • Parents who are unsure if their children have had MMR vaccine
  • Adults under the age of 40 years who have never had the MMR vaccine

“At this point the only way to prevent the spread of this illness is to ensure vaccination of all those who can be vaccinated. This will also protect vulnerable  people who cannot be vaccinated including infants, pregnant women and those with very suppressed immune systems (e.g. patients undergoing chemotherapy),” added the HSE statement.

“Measles symptoms include: high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and red rash that starts on head and spreads down the body- this normally starts a few days after onset of illness.”

“The rash consists of flat red or brown blotches, which can flow into each other. It lasts about 4-7 days.”

The HSE also advised that anyone who develops measles symptoms should:

  • Stay at home from work. Children should not attend school or crèche. Keep isolated from other people so as to prevent spreading the illness.
  • Call the Department of Public Health at 061 – 483338 to advise that you think you/your child may have measles.
  • Telephone your GP and advise them that you think you have symptoms of measles  (and if you know that are a contact of a case of measles) so that they can see you at a time/place when no one else is there (to avoid infecting others).
  • Your GP may organise a test to confirm the diagnosis – this is usually done by using a small swab that takes a sample of the oral fluid from the mouth.

“Patients with symptoms of measles should avoid presenting to the emergency department where possible. If it is necessary to seek urgent care, it is important to inform the ambulance service or emergency department that you have symptoms consistent with measles beforehand so that the appropriate precautions can be taken,” it added.

“Similarly, if you have been in contact with a confirmed case of measles and are seeking medical attention, please inform the healthcare provider before attending.”

READ: ‘Do not drink’ water warning for parts of Meath following reports of rashes>

READ: Taoiseach says women seeking morning after pill should not face ‘invasive’ questioning>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
142,452  39
2
There was an almighty shouting match in the Dáil between the Healy Raes and a Fianna Fáil TD
86,169  115
3
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
74,418  0
Fora
1
Radio Nova has been ordered to pay €30k to a presenter who was unfairly fired
1,509  0
2
Revenue has moved to wind up the firm behind Ireland's online film and TV industry bible
422  0
3
Why this tech professional left a multinational to become a Mayo hypnotherapist
228  0
The42
1
'We're wearing a string-top and shorts. The men are boxing topless but nobody says anything!'
56,915  76
2
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
38,949  76
3
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
38,256  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
Why Kylie Jenner should keep her post-baby body journey as private as her pregnancy
9,274  3
2
Kate Beckinsale used M&Ms to troll Sarah Silverman about her break-up with Michael Sheen
8,758  1
3
Kylie Jenner has named her baby Stormi, starting another Kardashian conspiracy
7,083  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
Supreme Court dismisses Pro Life Campaign request to become adviser in 'defining the unborn' case
Man jailed for four years for 'Mickey Mouse operation' to smuggle people through Dublin Airport
GARDAí
'Have some morals': Father makes appeal to driver after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run
'Have some morals': Father makes appeal to driver after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
Man in his 20s killed after car hits wall in overnight crash
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie