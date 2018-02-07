'Do not drink or wash' water warning for parts of Meath following reports of rashes

A “DO NOT drink, do not wash” water notice has been announced for parts of Co Meath this evening due to “increased chlorine levels” in the water supply.

Local TD Thomas Byrne said that he had received reports of children becoming “very sick” and “getting bad rashes” as a result of the elevated chlorine levels.

Irish Water has imposed the notice for people in Kilcloon, Moygaddy, Killeany, Kilgraigue, Harristown, Brownstown, Ballynare, Butlerstown, Staffordstown, Brownrath, Blackhall Little, Waynestown, Harlockstown, Ballymacoll in Co Meath.

In a statement on its website, Irish Water said that “customers must not drink the water or wash in the water until further notice”. They added that they expect the issue to be resolved later tonight.

Byrne said that it was his understanding that Irish Water were first notified of the issue on Monday, and said he was “shocked” that they were only taking action now.

“This is a very serious public health issue, that demands urgent attention and explanation.”

It’s as of yet unknown what caused there to be elevated levels of chlorine in the Meath water supply. Irish Water said further updates would be provided throughout the day.

Customers are also advised to draw down the water in their attic tanks to flush out their internal plumbing system.

Fixing the issue involves “flushing the network” so that the high levels of chlorine are removed. Irish Water are working closely with the HSE and Meath County Council to resolve the issue.

Bottled water will be available at Kilcloon Church and Kilcloon School from 2pm today and will remain in place until tomorrow afternoon.

Leaflets advising customers of the do not drink and do not wash notice will be hand-delivered to properties in the impacted area.