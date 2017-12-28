Teenager charged with murder of woman in Lisburn on Christmas Day

A TEENAGER has been charged with the murder of a woman in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on Christmas Day.

The PSNI launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found at a house in the city.

Police arrested a 19-year-old teenager on the same day.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have now charged the 19-year-old male with murder and two counts of murder.

A second woman and a man also sustained injuries during the same incident.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court tomorrow.