Man dies after his car crashes into a tree in Co Louth

A MAN IN his 50s died after his car left the road and struck a tree in Co Louth yesterday.

The crash happened at about 5.30pm yesterday afternoon at Townparks in Ardee.

Gardaí have said that the man was alone in the car at the time of the crash and that no other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for a period to allow for an examination by garda investigators but it has since reopened.