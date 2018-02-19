Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops

LUAS HAS SAID that it has fixed a problem that had seen real-time displays at some of its stops not working for an extended period.

The issue led to numerous complaints by commuters who have been left frustrated by a lack of information during busy periods.

The issue came amid ongoing traffic and overcrowding problems that has now led to calls for Luas operator Transdev to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee to discuss the operation of the service.

The problem of real-time information not being displayed at some stops had been ongoing for a number of weeks and followed a similar problem that was occurring with real-time information on the Luas website and apps.

Although the problem has been fixed for the website and apps, the issue persisted at the Luas stops.

In response to queries from commuters, Luas has said on its website earlier today that technicians were working to fix the problem.

In a response to the queries from TheJournal.ie later today, a spokesperson for Luas operator Transdev said the issue has been fixed and “all the passenger information displays are now working again”.

Issues with the real-time information have become more common since the extended Luas Cross City service was introduced in December and particularly so in the past number of weeks.

Other problems have also been identified including increased congestion and signalling problems involving the soft-launch of new longer trams.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Transport Minister Shane Ross acknowledged that there have been “some teething pains” as a result of the introduction of Luas Cross City.

The Green Party has gone further with deputy leader and Dublin Rathdown TD Catherine Martin saying Luas operator Transdev should appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee to explain “consistent Luas delays”.

“I have been inundated with complaints from daily commuters in my constituency who are frustrated with the Luas service in recent times,” Martin said.