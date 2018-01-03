River searched for missing 16 people after Peruvian bridge collapses into valley

File photo of the river near the Machu Picchu ruins.

PERUVIAN RESCUE WORKERS have been searching a river for 16 people who’ve gone missing after the bridge they were on collapsed in a valley northwest of the mountain-top ruins of Machu Picchu, officials said.

The bridge, close to the village of Kimbiri, collapsed yesterday after hours of heavy seasonal rains in the southeastern region.

At least 30 people were walking across it at the time, the civil defense authority said.

Fifteen of the people were saved and taken to hospital with injuries.

But 16 plunged into the Kimbiri river and were swept away.

An army helicopter, navy launches and a fire brigade were searching for them, officials said. Fire officers said the rains had greatly strengthened currents in the river.

The bridge was built in 2015 and was closed to traffic for maintenance, according to local authorities in Kimbiri.

The village is around 150 kilometres northwest of the Machu Picchu ruins.

