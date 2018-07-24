This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three Irish authors have made the longlist for the Man Booker Prize

Sally Rooney, Donal Ryan and Anna Burns will all compete for the award.

By RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 7:36 AM
1 hour ago 5,454 Views 6 Comments
Sally Rooney is nominated for her second novel Normal People.
Image: Conway Communications
Image: Conway Communications

THREE IRISH AUTHORS have been named among the 13-person longlist for this yearâ€™s Man Booker Prize.

Sally Rooneyâ€™s novel Normal People, Donal Ryanâ€™s From A Low and Quiet Sea and Anna Burnsâ€™ Milkman will all be in consideration for one of the worldâ€™s foremost literary prizes.

The Man Booker Prize for Fiction, first awarded in 1969, is open to writers of any nationality writing in English and published in the UK and Ireland.

This is the first year that novels published in Ireland are eligible for the prize, following a change in rules announced at the start of 2018 of this year.Â This yearâ€™s longlist was chosen from a record 171 submissions.

As well as the publicity and global sales bump that goes with winning and being nominated, the winner also receives a Â£50,000 prize.

Normal People is Dubliner Sally Rooneyâ€™s second novel after her critically acclaimed first novelÂ Conversations with Friends. Rooney is also editor of Irish literary magazine The Stinging Fly.

From a Low and Quiet Sea is Donal Ryanâ€™s fifth novel and the Tipperary man was previously nominated for the Booker Prize in 2013 for The Spinning Heart.

Milkman is the third novel for Belfast woman Anna Burns, who previously won theÂ Winifred Holtby Memorial Prize.

Irish authorsÂ Anne Enright and Roddy Doyle are both previous Irish winners of the Man Booker. Other winners includeÂ Salman Rushdie, Ian McEwan to Hilary Mantel.

For the first time in the history of the prize, a graphic novel has made the longlist in the form of Nick Drnasoâ€™s Sabrina.

The full list is:

Belinda Bauer (UK) â€“ Snap

Anna Burns (Ireland/UK) â€“ Milkman

Nick Drnaso (USA) -Sabrina

Esi Edugyan (Canada) â€“ Washington Black

Guy Gunaratne (UK) â€“ In Our Mad And Furious City

Daisy Johnson (UK) â€“ Everything Under

Rachel Kushner (USA) â€“ The Mars Room

Sophie Mackintosh (UK) â€“ The Water Cure

Michael Ondaatje (Canada) â€“ Warlight

Richard Powers (USA) â€“ The Overstory

Robin Robertson (UK) â€“ The Long Take

Sally Rooney (Ireland) â€“ Normal People

Donal Ryan (Ireland) â€“ From A Low And Quiet Sea

The winner of the 2018 Man Booker Prize will be

About the author:

About the author
RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
Clonakilty wants to become Ireland's first autism-friendly town
