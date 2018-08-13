This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in

Smoke from the electric saw used by the two suspects to try to open the safe set off the alarm.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 13 Aug 2018, 11:03 AM
15 minutes ago 1,321 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4177989
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

THIEVES WHO BROKE into a McDonald’s restaurant in Dublin in the early hours of this morning left empty-handed after alerting authorities to their presence by setting off the smoke alarm.

Two males smashed a window at the fast food premises on East Wall Road just before 4am this morning.

A source told TheJournal.ie the suspects entered the office and attempted to open the safe with an electric saw. The smoke from the saw set off a smoke alarm in the building and Dublin Fire Brigade was alerted and dispatched.

The suspects fled and firefighters reported the break-in to gardaí.

A McDonald’s spokespserson said:

“We can confirm that our East Wall restaurant was subject to an attempted robbery in the early hours of this morning.

“The garda attended and the restaurant crew is helping them with their enquires. The restaurant will be re-opening around lunchtime today and will continue to operate business as usual.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed nothing was taken in the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact gardaí at Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000.

