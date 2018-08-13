Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in

THIEVES WHO BROKE into a McDonald’s restaurant in Dublin in the early hours of this morning left empty-handed after alerting authorities to their presence by setting off the smoke alarm.

Two males smashed a window at the fast food premises on East Wall Road just before 4am this morning.

A source told TheJournal.ie the suspects entered the office and attempted to open the safe with an electric saw. The smoke from the saw set off a smoke alarm in the building and Dublin Fire Brigade was alerted and dispatched.

The suspects fled and firefighters reported the break-in to gardaí.

A McDonald’s spokespserson said:

“We can confirm that our East Wall restaurant was subject to an attempted robbery in the early hours of this morning.

“The garda attended and the restaurant crew is helping them with their enquires. The restaurant will be re-opening around lunchtime today and will continue to operate business as usual.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed nothing was taken in the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact gardaí at Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000.