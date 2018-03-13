HSE says meningitis cases in Meath were 'small family outbreak'

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive (HSE) hasn’t received any reports of new cases of potential meningitis this week.

The HSE has been investigating two cases of confirmed meningococcal meningitis that were reported last Friday.

Two children were hospitalised and one girl under the age of 12 subsequently died. Both children attended the same school in Navan, Co Meath.

“At present, based on all the available information, this open investigation remains around a small family outbreak.

“Family and close contacts have been provided with preventative antibiotics in keeping with national guidance,” a HSE spokesperson told TheJournal.ie today.

They added that preventative antibiotics are “generally not required for concerned members of the public since this situation does not constitute a community outbreak”.

More information about meningitis and its symptoms can be read here.