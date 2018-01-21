Public appeal to help find man missing from Galway

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a 61-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

Francis Kavanagh is missing from his home at Sruthan Mhuirlinne, Ballybane in Galway.

He is described as 6’2” tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing. He is believed to be using a Black BMW, licence number 07 SO 2426.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 or any garda station.