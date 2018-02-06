  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark

Molly McClaren had broken up with Joshua Stimpson two weeks before the attack.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 5:17 PM
11 hours ago 33,330 Views 68 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3837188
Molly McLaren was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.
Image: Kent Police
Molly McLaren was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.
Molly McLaren was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.
Image: Kent Police

A MAN WHO stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 75 times in a UK car park has been convicted of her murder and will spend at least 26 years in jail.

Joshua Stimpson (26) stalked Molly McClaren (23) before fatally attacking her while she was sitting in her car in what police have called a “merciless” killing.

The young woman suffered significant injuries to her face, neck and arms and despite treatment by paramedics within minutes of the attack she died at the scene.

The court heard that Stimpson and McClaren had been in a seven-month relationship that the victim ended two weeks before she was murdered.

The murder happened on 29 June 2017 and Stimpson was convicted of murder despite claiming diminished responsibility and saying he did not remember the incident or the two weeks prior.

Kent Police said that in the days before the murder Stimpson was witnessed on CCTV buying the murder weapon, a four-inch knife.

The night before the murder he attended the same bar as the victim and the trial heard evidence from her friends that he kept looking in her direction and making her feel uncomfortable.

On the day of the murder itself, CCTV footage also showed Stimpson attending the same gym the victim and setting up an exercise mat beside her.

Source: Kent Police/YouTube

After Stimpson left the gym, McClaren sent a message to her friends saying: “(I) Feel like I’m… looking over my shoulder all the time.”

As Ms McClaren left the gym, Stimpson was waiting in his own car and as she opened her door he lunged at her with the knife.

“Dozens witnessed the attack with one man trying to intervene by shouting, hitting the bonnet of the car, and pulling at Stimpson’s leg. Officers attended and arrested Stimpson. A box cutter and a pickaxe were found in his car,” Police said today following Stimpson’s conviction.

Stimpson was conctited today following a two-week trial and was sentenced to life-imprisonment. He will serve a minimum of 26 years in jail before being considered for parole.

kent Joshua Stimpson was sentenced to life imprisonment. Source: Kent Police

Speaking today following the conviction, Ms McClaren’s family said they want the horrific events to serve as an example of the dangers of stalking.

“The full extent of the digital stalking of Molly by Joshua Stimpson may never be known. We would like to thank Benjamin Moreton for his brave efforts at the carpark when he tried to intervene, and hope one day to thank him personally,” the family said in a statement.

The contrast in morality between these two people could not be more profound. However, in light of this case, we feel that there needs to be more awareness over the dangers of stalking and the need for people to report any concerns over stalking to the police.

“The verdict has brought us a small measure of comfort, but it seems that nothing will take away the pain or allow us to come to terms with our Molly being taken from us. We are serving a lifetime of pain, anguish and loss.”

Read: Amanda Knox talked prison and redemption and then sang an Irish rebel song on Ray D’Arcy last night >

Read: 45-year-old man charged in connection with murder of Louth woman Irene White >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (68)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
41,201  92
2
Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark
33,243  68
3
Poll: Do you use milk or water to make porridge?
32,494  55
Fora
1
'Partying plays a role in business and life - you make loads of connections'
336  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
327  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
232  0
The42
1
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
37,700  65
2
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days
29,813  27
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
21,156  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
16,812  2
2
RTÉ's documentary We Won The Lotto has everyone wondering what they'd do if they won
8,048  2
3
Conor McGregor got a bike with his name written on it in 24 carat gold... It's The Dredge
6,586  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Clare school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Law to be changed to allow over 55s apply for job of new Garda Commissioner
Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie