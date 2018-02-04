  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amanda Knox talked prison and redemption and then sang an Irish rebel song on Ray D'Arcy last night

The 30-year-old, who spent the guts of a decade fighting a murder conviction in Italy over the death of her then flatmate, made a memorable appearance on last night’s show.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 12:29 PM
3 hours ago 22,905 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3833193

knox Amanda Knox Source: RTÉ

AMANDA KNOX, PROBABLY one of the most famous murder exonerees on the planet, appeared on the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ last night and gave what was by turns an emotive, disturbing, and at times downright odd interview.

Knox, now 30, was convicted of the murder of her English flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, while a student in 2007.

She spent four years in prison before being acquitted in 2011. A retrial in 2014 saw her found guilty once more, only to be definitively confirmed to be innocent the following year. The only person currently in prison for the crime is then 21-year-old petty criminal Rudy Guede, who was eventually convicted of Kercher’s rape and murder.

Nowadays, Knox spends her time writing and campaigning as part of innocence projects devoted to exonerating the wrongfully convicted.

Last night’s half-hour long interview  covered a lot of ground – from her life before travelling to Italy, to the case itself, to her struggle to prove her innocence.

Her demeanour varied from composed, to happy, to tearful as she described the events which lead to her incarceration, along with then boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, for Kercher’s murder.

She described how news footage of her kissing Sollecito outside the apartment where Kercher’s body had been found ended up coming back to haunt her:

“It’s become the most-replayed three seconds of my entire life,” she said. “We were out there for an hour or two. He was holding me and gave me a few kisses. At that moment I was shocked and confused and he was doing his best to comfort me. Most of the time he just held me and gave me his jacket to keep me warm.”

I can see why it would seem odd if it was being re-run the way it was. It was very misrepresented.

Knox said that 53 hours of interrogation by the Italian police were what led to her alleging that her then boss, restaurant owner Patrick Lumumba, was the killer. Lumumba was subsequently arrested, although it quickly emerged he could not possibly have committed the crime.

“I broke,” Knox said, struggling to maintain her composure, last night. “They convinced me that I had witnessed the murder and that Patrick had something to do with it. And I said OK. And there was no evidence against him. They just wanted to put someone inside, they wanted to solve this crime.”

They scared the bejesus out of a 20-year-old girl who spoke their language like a 10-year-old. I felt guilty for years for how they manipulated me. I learned I’m not the only one this has happened to, this is a real problem in police interrogations, they don’t have to just hit you to get you to break.

Vilification

Knox talked about how the infamous media label of ‘Foxy Knoxy’ had originated from a nickname she had as a junior basketball player in her native Washington State.

“Why do they do that to every single woman ever that they want to vilify? I’ve come to realise that a really good way to vilify women is by attacking their sexuality. As soon as they’re a slut they’re guilty of anything,” she said.

Perhaps the most bizarre section of the interview saw Knox recount the support she had received from Ireland throughout her courtroom battles:

“I got letters from lots of Irish people who said ‘of course they’re taking advantage of a vulnerable person and spinning it in a bad way, of course, we know about that’,” she said.

They even sent me rebel songs and everything, they sent me a cd of the 50 most popular ones.

Knox then, in something of an upbeat break from her earlier tearfulness, broke into a couple of bars of Come Out Ye Black and Tans:

“Come out ye Black and Tans, come out and fight me like a man.”

I didn’t know what any of that meant. I just understood the fighting spirit of it and I appreciated that.

She also acknowledged, that when it comes to her innocence or otherwise, in the public’s view there is no middle ground.

“With people who confront me, there are those who really latch onto the conspiracy theory that I orchestrated a sex game in order to punish Meredith for her purity. That there would never be any reason for me to give conflicting statements to police other than that I’m a lying, murderous… bad word.”

People are only brave enough to (confront me) behind an online screen really.
The full interview can be viewed on the RTÉ Player here

Read: Sinn Féin’s Northern policing spokesman filmed removing clamp from car with bolt cutters

Read: Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've had enough': A Galway GP has invoiced the ambulance service to highlight delays
81,395  63
2
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
52,306  223
3
'I dread registering my child because I can't put his other parent on the birth certificate'
50,131  69
Fora
1
Westport House's new boss plans to turn the iconic estate into a major concert venue
2,063  0
2
'You could be offered €100,000 - it's big money': Pubs reveal drinks firms' exclusive deals
739  0
3
How to manage a to-do list... so that you actually get stuff done
59  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Tipperary v Waterford, Mayo v Kerry - Saturday GAA
77,209  18
2
As it happened: France v Ireland, Six Nations
69,713  150
3
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
69,692  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein 'attacked' her multiple times at the start of her career
35,758  17
2
Showering at night vs showering in the morning: Which is the 'right' way?
9,149  3
3
TV3 did a 'rugby fashion guide' this morning ahead of the match and people are taking the piss
8,655  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
GARDAí
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
DUBLIN
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Dublin Castle to reenact moment an Irish suffragette smashed its windows
Teen who left cyclist with hairline fracture after Dublin hit-and-run avoids jail
EU
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
Poll: Are you comfortable with your flight details being shared with other countries?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie