  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online

The Raleigh Police Department has said that the child is now safe.

By Associated Press Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 9:58 AM
20 minutes ago 1,884 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3917546
File photo
Image: StepanPopov via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: StepanPopov via Shutterstock

A VIDEO OF an infant smoking a small cigar set off outrage on social media that helped US authorities identify and arrest the mother.

A version of the video that’s received 1.5 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother’s arrest.

The 10-second clip shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child then makes a cooing sound and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

The Raleigh Police Department has said that the child was safe and the mother was in custody.

“Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby,” department officials told their Facebook followers in a post.

“Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody.”

Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan confirmed in an email that officials were referring to the child seen in the video.

It wasn’t immediately clear what substance the child was smoking, but the mother was charged with marijuana possession. Brianna Ashanti Lofton, aged 20, was also charged with two counts of felony child abuse, according to a police news release.

The baby was placed with the county’s child protective services department. A phone listing for Lofton couldn’t be found through a public records search.

Viral

While police said multiple Facebook users alerted them to the video yesterday morning, the account holder whose posting was seen by more than a million people said he’s glad the child is now safe.

The user, who identified himself as Rasheed Martin of Rochester, New York, said he hasn’t spoken directly with police, but he’s satisfied that he helped raise awareness. His post prompted numerous comments by people worried about the child or upset with the mother.

Martin said he doesn’t know the mother and first found out about the video when a friend shared it online. He said he wanted the woman to be held responsible, so he reposted the video while urging his followers to help identify the woman.

“Once more and more people found out about this situation, they showed me a screenshot of her actual Facebook page,” Martin said in in an online interview.

“Then I later added it to the post so everyone could know exactly who … did that to the poor little girl.”

Read: Irish flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers strike over pay

More: ‘This is not a Grenfell Tower type of fire’: Investigations to begin after Dublin block blaze

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
156,078  104
2
Dublin single mother accused of welfare fraud claims her Vegas wedding was just "a bit of fun"
71,870  0
3
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home
64,792  38
Fora
1
After another rejection, Johnny Ronan's plans for a Dublin skyscraper are almost dead
975  0
2
'We're getting hit' - Even after a record year, Kerrygold's maker fears for the future
410  0
3
What the EU's new taxes on the tech giants mean - and how they would hurt Ireland
220  0
The42
1
Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose
35,356  23
2
Do you agree with our Ireland starting XI to face Turkey?
30,212  40
3
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
25,421  46
DailyEdge.ie
1
Scarlett Moffatt is raging with the photographers hounding her following Ant's arrest
11,497  0
2
Ben Affleck's massive new back tattoo is the talk of the internet for all the wrong reasons
9,218  2
3
Margot Robbie got some shock when her brother turned out to be her interviewer
7,244  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
Zuckerberg says there was a 'breach of trust' between Facebook and its users
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
COURTS
Father accused of murdering infant son could be found guilty of manslaughter, jury told
Father accused of murdering infant son could be found guilty of manslaughter, jury told
Fund secures order requiring 'squatters' to leave Dublin property
Burglar, who almost bled to death after falling through skylight of target building, avoids jail time
GARDAí
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
Policing Authority denies it 'told tales' on garda civilian staff who raised concerns
DUBLIN
'It's infuriating': Tenants frustrated as minister hails 'slowdown' in rent rises
'It's infuriating': Tenants frustrated as minister hails 'slowdown' in rent rises
PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie