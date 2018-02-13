M8 motorway closed in both directions after two separate collisions this morning

TRAFFIC IS AT a standstill on the M8 motorway in Tipperary this morning, due to two separate collisions on the northbound and southbound routes at Cahir South.

The incidents come as a Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place until 10am this morning across the country.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crashes and gardaí are warning road users between J10 Cahir North and J12 Mitchelstown North due to “very poor conditions”.

There are hazardous conditions on many routes around the country this morning, with gardaí reporting a number of incidents in Offaly due to “slush conditions”.

There are also ice and snow on many secondary routes in Cork.

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists “to make sure to slow down and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front”.

Other collisions causing heavy traffic on the roads this morning include the M2 Ashbourne bypass southbound, delays on the M7 between Naas South and Johnstown and northbound on the N11 in Wicklow at Kilmacanogue.

The left lane of the Port Tunnel in Dublin is also closed northbound due to a breakdown and care is advised on approach.