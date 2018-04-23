National Ambulance Service rolling out system that uses Eircodes to pinpoint caller's location

THE NATIONAL AMBULANCE Service (NAS) is rolling out a system that will use Eircodes to display the caller’s location.

The in-ambulance Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) units are currently operational in Cork and Kerry.

When a member of the public dials 999 or 112, the emergency call taker and emergency medical dispatcher pinpoint the caller’s location, with the help of the Eircode.

The details of the call, including the address, Eircode, and location of the caller is then sent from the control room to the in-ambulance MDT.

The ambulance crew acknowledge the call via the MDT and the location, address and Eircode is displayed on a map on the MDT.

In a statement ths NAS said, “It’s similar to having the control room in the ambulance at their fingertips.

The MDT helps the ambulance crew to get to the caller’s location as quickly as possible using MDT directions both visually on a map and audibly in the ambulance.

The system will be rolled out throughout the country over the next few years.

Source: Photo: Peter Houlihan

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten said, “In recent research it was found that 84% of people across the country can give the Eircode for their address. This Eircode awareness, combined with the launch of the National Ambulance Service in-ambulance Mobile Data Terminal units will enable an ambulance to quickly and accurately be routed to someone in need of medical help.”

35% of addresses in Ireland are non-unique but Eircodes are unique. Non-unique addresses have caused significant operational challenges for the NAS in the past but Eircode have helped solve this challenge.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris said, “The National Ambulance Service is a critically important emergency service and Eircode helps it to do its job better, when finding and getting to addresses. Eircodes helps provide a caller’s location and a speedy response when calling for an ambulance.”