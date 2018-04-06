The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PADDY JACKSON: Irish rugby player Paddy Jackson has released a statement saying he is “ashamed” of the events which led him to be tried and cleared of rape.

2. #NOTORIOUS: Conor McGregor has been charged with assault and criminal mischief by the NYPD.

3. #SKRIPAL: Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal who was found slumped in an English city after being poisoned is no longer in critical condition and is “improving rapidly.

4. #ST ANNE’S: Planning permission has been granted for a residential development beside a park in Dublin, angering many locals.

5. #APPALLED: The former chairman of INM says he’s “appalled” that a court document about an alleged data breach at the company has been leaked to the press.