Paddy Jackson: 'I am ashamed... I will always regret the events of that evening'

RUGBY PLAYER PADDY Jackson has released a statement saying that he is “ashamed” that a young woman left his home in a distressed state and apologising for how he engaged in group chat in WhatsApp.

Jackson’s statement comes over a week after he was acquitted of the rape and sexual assault of a woman at his home in Belfast on Tuesday 28 June 2016.

Jackson, along with his fellow Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding and their two friends Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were found not guilty of all the charges against them after a nine week trial in Belfast Crown Court.

In a statement today to Press Association, Jackson said that criticism of his behaviour was “fully justified”.

The statement in full reads:

“I am ashamed that a young woman who was a visitor to my home left in a distressed state. This was never my intention and I will always regret the events of that evening.

“I am also truly sorry for engaging in a WhatsApp group chat which was degrading and offensive and I apologise unreservedly for this.

“The criticism of my behaviour is fully justified and I know I have betrayed the values of my family and those of the wider public.

Following the trial I have taken time to reflect with my family on the values that were such an integral part of my upbringing, the most important of which is respect.