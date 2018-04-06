  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paddy Jackson: 'I am ashamed... I will always regret the events of that evening'

Jackson’s statement comes over a week after he was acquitted of the rape and sexual assault of a woman.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 6 Apr 2018, 1:36 PM
1 minute ago 2 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3944037

RUGBY PLAYER PADDY Jackson has released a statement saying that he is “ashamed” that a young woman left his home in a distressed state and apologising for how he engaged in group chat in WhatsApp.

Jackson’s statement comes over a week after he was acquitted of the rape and sexual assault of a woman at his home in Belfast on Tuesday 28 June 2016.

Jackson, along with his fellow Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding and their two friends Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were found not guilty of all the charges against them after a nine week trial in Belfast Crown Court.

In a statement today to Press Association, Jackson said that criticism of his behaviour was “fully justified”.

The statement in full reads:

“I am ashamed that a young woman who was a visitor to my home left in a distressed state. This was never my intention and I will always regret the events of that evening.

“I am also truly sorry for engaging in a WhatsApp group chat which was degrading and offensive and I apologise unreservedly for this.

“The criticism of my behaviour is fully justified and I know I have betrayed the values of my family and those of the wider public.

Following the trial I have taken time to reflect with my family on the values that were such an integral part of my upbringing, the most important of which is respect.
My departure from these values has caused understandable public anger and I am resolutely committed to returning to those principles.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor charged by NYPD with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief
179,936  45
2
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
57,851  3
3
'My first thought when I was raped was whether or not I was pregnant - that shouldn't be the case'
53,323  239
Fora
1
A major Irish building firm claims Carillion's collapse has forced it into examinership
495  0
2
A Dublin startup wants to help taxi drivers and freelancers get steady pay cheques
395  0
3
Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul this long-vacant city nightspot
6  0
The42
1
UFC fighter injured as Conor McGregor and entourage cause mayhem in Brooklyn
110,184  121
2
UFC president says McGregor's rampage was the 'most disgusting thing in UFC history'
84,964  104
3
Five-time World darts champion Eric Bristow dies aged 60
44,023  35
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emma Willis accidentally said 'face of the arse' during a very serious interview on This Morning
20,381  1
2
Four charges have been brought against Conor McGregor after last night's outburst... It's The Dredge
13,762  0
3
H&M has a dupe of Kate Middleton's wedding gown, and it's already sold out online
13,299  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebookâs progress in cleaning up its act'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
RUSSIA
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government
Russia to UK over spy poisoning: 'You are playing with fire and you will be sorry'
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie