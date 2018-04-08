Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he does not want an election this year.
- A man in his 40s was killed after he was struck by a car on the M9 motorway in Kildare.
- A pregnant woman had a bottle smashed across her head by a burglar in Co. Down.
- It was estimated that around 1,200 Irish men and women are detained overseas at any time.
- A Sinn Féin councillor’s car was set alight at his home in Derry.
- An appeal has been lodged over the granting of planning permission for a residential property neat St. Stephen’s Green.
- Kilkenny beat rivals Tipperary to win the hurling league title in Nowlan Park.
WORLD
#DOUMA: There has been widespread condemnation of the Syrian government after an alleged chemical attack with US President Donald Trump warning there will be a ‘big price’ to pay.
#MUENSTER: Investigators have said that there is ’no terror link’ to a deadly van attack in Germany as the driver’s history of mental health issues have come into focus.
#NEW YORK: An elderly man died late last night and four firefighters were injured after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York.
PARTING SHOT
Iceland’s parliament recently passed passed a landmark bill, which makes sexual relations with a person illegal unless you have their explicit consent.
Under the new law, consent must be clearly and voluntarily expressed. We took at look at whether a similar law would work here in Ireland.
COMMENTS