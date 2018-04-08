  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Micheál Martin against early election, world condemns Syrian gas attack and Cats beat Tipp in Kilkenny.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,739 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cork World Book Festival pic1.jpg The Cork Book Festival was launched today. It runs from 23-29 April. Source: Gerard McCarthy

WORLD

SYRIA-DAMASCUS-DOUMA-SYRIAN ARMY-STROMING-ISLAM ARMY moke rises after the Syrian army's shelling targeted the Douma district in Eastern Ghouta. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#DOUMA: There has been widespread condemnation of the Syrian government after an alleged chemical attack with US President Donald Trump warning there will be a ‘big price’ to pay.

#MUENSTER: Investigators have said that there is ’no terror link’ to a deadly van attack in Germany as the driver’s history of mental health issues have come into focus.

#NEW YORK: An elderly man died late last night and four firefighters were injured after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York.

PARTING SHOT

Iceland’s parliament recently passed passed a landmark bill, which makes sexual relations with a person illegal unless you have their explicit consent.

Under the new law, consent must be clearly and voluntarily expressed. We took at look at whether a similar law would work here in Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

