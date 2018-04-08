Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Cork Book Festival was launched today. It runs from 23-29 April. Source: Gerard McCarthy

WORLD

moke rises after the Syrian army's shelling targeted the Douma district in Eastern Ghouta. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#DOUMA: There has been widespread condemnation of the Syrian government after an alleged chemical attack with US President Donald Trump warning there will be a ‘big price’ to pay.

#MUENSTER: Investigators have said that there is ’no terror link’ to a deadly van attack in Germany as the driver’s history of mental health issues have come into focus.

#NEW YORK: An elderly man died late last night and four firefighters were injured after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York.

PARTING SHOT

Would it work here? New law in Iceland means rape accused must prove they had explicit consent https://t.co/xxbt1jLb55 — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) April 7, 2018 Source: TheJournal.ie /Twitter

Iceland’s parliament recently passed passed a landmark bill, which makes sexual relations with a person illegal unless you have their explicit consent.

Under the new law, consent must be clearly and voluntarily expressed. We took at look at whether a similar law would work here in Ireland.