Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government has published the Attorney General’s advice as to why it should opt for a repeal and replace of the Eighth Amendment.
- A referendum was announced last night but Tánaiste Simon Coveney expressed concerns about the 12 weeks proposal.
- New figures have shown that over 2,600 cyclists were hospitalised in road accidents in 2015 and 2016.
- Two Irish rugby stars who are accused of rape “boasted about sex on WhatsApp”, a Belfast court heard today.
- Irish subcontractors working on schools impacted by the collapse of construction firm Carillion have expressed concern they won’t get paid.
- Two men found with a ‘lethal arsenal’ of weapons in a Dublin industrial estate have been jailed for nine and ten years.
- The Irish taxpayer will pick up the tab for bust Setanta Insurance with up to €95 million on the line.
- The government has thrown its weight behind plans for a new runway at Dublin Airport.
- A man his 40s has been arrested in connection with the 2005 murder of Irene White.
- Ahead of her evidence tomorrow, the Charleton Tribunal has heard evidence about Frances Fitzgerald’s emails.
WORLD
#CHILD ABUSE: Former Glee actor Mark Salling, who recently plead guilty to possessing child pornography, has been found dead in the US.
#MONKEY TESTING: Car-maker Volkswagen has suspended a senior employee over claims that researchers tested diesel fumes on monkeys locked in a chamber.
#GOOD INNINGS: A Spanish village is in mourning following the death of a retired farmer billed as “the world’s oldest man”.
#CHRIS PARKER: A homeless man hailed as a hero for apparently coming to the aid of victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack has been jailed for more than four years today, after admitting to robbing them.
PARTING SHOT
A Canadian tourist is looking for a Coppers Gold Card after she got a tattoo of the coordinates of the famed Dublin nightspot on the back of her neck.
COMMENTS