Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Oireachtas launches Votáil 100 to mark a century of woman's suffrage. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British royals Prince William the Duchess of Cambridge meet a child's hockey team in Sweden. Source: Arthur Edwards/PA Images

#CHILD ABUSE: Former Glee actor Mark Salling, who recently plead guilty to possessing child pornography, has been found dead in the US.

#MONKEY TESTING: Car-maker Volkswagen has suspended a senior employee over claims that researchers tested diesel fumes on monkeys locked in a chamber.

#GOOD INNINGS: A Spanish village is in mourning following the death of a retired farmer billed as “the world’s oldest man”.

#CHRIS PARKER: A homeless man hailed as a hero for apparently coming to the aid of victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack has been jailed for more than four years today, after admitting to robbing them.

PARTING SHOT

A Canadian woman loved Coppers so much, she got a tattoo of its coordinates https://t.co/TOBHEyW3ez pic.twitter.com/aFXi4T8E0g — DailyEdge (@dailyedge) January 30, 2018 Source: DailyEdge /Twitter

A Canadian tourist is looking for a Coppers Gold Card after she got a tattoo of the coordinates of the famed Dublin nightspot on the back of her neck.