Production begins on George RR Martin's Nightflyers at Limerick's Troy Studios

Eoin Macken and Maya Eshet at the launch of the production today

THE PRODUCTION OF the television adaptation George RR Martin’s Nightflyers novel has begun in Limerick.

The much-anticipated Syfy series, being produced by NBC Universal and Universal Cable Productions, along with Wild Atlantic Pictures, is set to be made available on Netflix.

Up to 500 people will be employed during its filming at the Troy Studios.

A number of well-known names have already been cast for the series, including Ireland’s Eoin Mackin as Karl D’Branin and Brian F O’Byrne as Auggie.

International stars will also join the team, such as Gretchen Mol who has previously starred in Boardwalk Empire as Dr Agatha Matheson, David Ajala who was in Fast & Furious 6, and Angus Sampson, star of the award-winning Fargo.

The Irish Film Board (IFB) has granted production funding to Nightflyers.

Meanwhile, Screen Training Ireland has collaborated with the production to develop work-based learning initiatives for new entrants, along with shadowing and mentoring opportunities for more experienced industry practitioners.

Speaking at the launch of the production today, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said: “For this fledging studio – which opens its doors to an international production for the first time – it is a great cause for celebration.

“I wish to congratulate all in Limerick who had the vision to transform the old Dell factory into what is now a massive asset for Ireland’s creative industries.”