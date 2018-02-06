  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Asian stocks drop after Wall St takes huge plunge

It was the worst single-day fall since the November 2016 election of US President Donald Trump.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 7:16 AM
9 hours ago 10,474 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3836079
A pedestrian walks past an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A pedestrian walks past an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan.
A pedestrian walks past an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TOKYO’S BENCHMARK INDEX lost nearly 5% today as investors took their lead from a sell-off on Wall Street, while a surging yen hit exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 4.73% or 1,071.84 points at 21,610.24, after diving more than 7% earlier.

It was the worst single-day fall in percentage points since the November 2016 election of US President Donald Trump.

The broader Topix index slumped 4.40%, or 80.33 points, to 1,743.41.

“Investors fled to sell after the large drops on Friday and Monday” on Wall Street, said Toshihiko Matsuno, analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“The gains since the turn of the year were rapid and the sudden downturn came as a shock,” he told AFP.

World markets had enjoyed a stellar rally in recent months – with the Nikkei hitting a 26-year high in January – thanks to a healthy global economy and robust corporate earnings.

But selling kicked in last week after another strong US jobs report heightened expectations the Federal Reserve would quicken its pace of interest rate rises, as the era of easy money draws to an end.

Friday’s jobs reading also came as US benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yields sit at four-year highs, intensifying jitters among investors worried about high borrowing costs.

On Wall Street yesterday the Dow suffered its biggest ever one-day points drop to wipe out its 2018 gains.

Markets are now entering “a correction phase”, Matsuno added.

It’s natural that we see a correction, though the pace is a bit too fast.

Japanese exporters were also hit by the stronger yen, which attracts safe-haven buying in times of uncertainty.

The dollar fell to 108.80 yen from 109.13 yen in New York and was well down from the levels around 110 yen seen earlier yesterday in Asia.

A strong yen hits Japanese exporters as it makes their products less competitive abroad and erodes profits when repatriated.

Toyota closed down 2.86% at 7,286 yen before the auto giant said it was expecting a record net profit for the year ending in March.

Sony tumbled 4.16% to 5,336 yen and Nintendo plunged 5.20% to 44,470 yen.

But Mitsubishi Motors rose 1.46% to 830 yen after posting strong earnings after the market closed yesterday.

© – AFP, 2017

Read: Wall Street just took a huge plunge and traders are trying to stay calm

Read: 2017 was a record year for the number of start-ups in Ireland >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
71,313  48
2
Wall Street just took a huge plunge and traders are trying to stay calm
57,695  99
3
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
47,062  129
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
336  0
2
Donabate residents are fighting a plan to build 'overbearing' three-storey apartment blocks
267  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
163  0
The42
1
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
35,018  4
2
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
27,454  48
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
16,718  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
17,469  1
2
"I just feel Irish": Jamie Dornan says Brexit keeps him awake at night
11,022  2
3
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
8,288  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
IRELAND
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
"You realised you could do anything - go on any holiday you wanted."
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie