'No deal' Brexit more likely than ever, EU President Donald Tusk warns

UK Prime Minister Theresa May admitted there was still 'disagreement' over the Irish border.

THE EUROPEAN UNION President Donald Tusk has warned that a ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario is “more likely than ever before”.

British and European leaders insisted they could still reach a Brexit deal yesterday, despite the latest failed round of divorce talks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May admitted there was still “disagreement” over how to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, although she said a deal was still “achievable”.

“We’ll just have to keep negotiating”, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while French President Emmanuel Macron said he believed “we can make progress”.

But Tusk said in a letter to members of the European Council that while he encouraged all involved to remain “hopeful and determined”, the EU must prepare for a ‘no deal’ scenario.

EU Summit

The leaders were speaking two days before heading to Brussels for a summit that has been billed as the “moment of truth” ahead of Britain’s exit from the bloc in March.

May will update the other 27 European Union leaders before their dinner in Brussels on Wednesday, with the summit kicking off on Thursday, her Downing Street office confirmed.

The EU’s Brexit spokesman Michel Barnier met his British counterpart Dominic Raab in Brussels on Sunday, but they failed to agree on a draft Brexit divorce arrangement as had been hoped.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said an agreement was now more likely in November or December.

Meanwhile, the DUP have warned that the impasse meant it was “probably inevitable” that Britain would leave the EU with no deal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald warned the party that if a hard Brexit transpires, “then there will be an immediate demand for a referendum on Irish unity”.

‘Cool heads’

Meanwhile, May made a statement to the House of Commons to address what she called “inaccurate speculation” about the Brexit talks.

The Conservative leader, who is facing a political high-wire act in trying to reach a deal that is acceptable to both the EU and her MPs at home, said it was time for “cool, calm heads to prevail”.

“I continue to believe that a negotiated deal is the best outcome for the UK and for the EU. I continue to believe that such a deal is achievable,” she said.

But the threat she faces was revealed by Sammy Wilson, the Brexit spokesman for the DUP, which props up her government.

He suggested there was no Brexit deal that would command the support of all British MPs, saying a ‘no deal’ scenario was “probably inevitable”.

European leaders insisted there was still time to resolve the outstanding issues before a possible emergency summit in November.

“We were actually pretty hopeful that we would manage to seal an exit agreement. At the moment it looks more difficult,” Merkel said, adding “we’ll just have to keep negotiating”.

In Paris, Macron said: “I believe in our collective intelligence, so I think we can make progress”, but added that the EU was “ready for all scenarios”.

