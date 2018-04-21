EU, Trump and Russia praise North Korea's plan to halt nuclear tests

THE EUROPEAN UNION has described North Korea’s decision to halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches as “a positive, long sought-after step”.

The announcement by Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong-un shows “full respect for its international obligations and all relevant UN Security Council resolutions”, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement today.

Kim’s declaration comes less than a week before he meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, ahead of an eagerly awaited encounter with US President Donald Trump.

“We hope that these high-level initiatives can continue to build confidence and bring about additional, concrete and positive outcomes,” Mogherini said.

“The EU will continue its work to support a negotiated solution in all possible ways,” she added.

After the news was announced, Trump tweeted that “progress [is] being made for all“.

The Russian foreign ministry also released a statement welcoming the development. “We consider the given decision an important step towards the future easing of tensions in the Korean peninsula,” the ministry said.

- © AFP 2018 , with reporting by Órla Ryan