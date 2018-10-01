This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish data watchdog told only small amount of EU accounts affected in Facebook data breach

On Friday, Facebook reported that up to 50 million accounts were breached in a security flaw.

By Adam Daly Monday 1 Oct 2018, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,706 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4263631
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

THE DATA PROTECTION Commission has said that of the 50 million Facebook accounts affected by a recent data breach, it believes only 10% of those are EU accounts.

On Friday, Facebook reported that up to 50 million accounts were breached in a security flaw exploited by hackers.

The giant social network said it learned of the attack that allowed hackers to steal “access tokens”, the equivalent of digital keys that enable them to access their accounts.

The Data Protection Commission issued a statement this evening to say that it understands that only 10% of the accounts affected are EU based. 

“Facebook has assured us that they will be in a position to provide a further breakdown in relation to more detailed numbers soon,” the DPC said in a statement.  

As a precaution, Facebook is temporarily taking down the “view as” feature – described as a privacy tool to let a user see how their own profiles would look to other people.

“We face constant attacks from people who want to take over accounts or steal information around the world,” Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page.

Facebook said it took an additional “precautionary step” of resetting access tokens for another 40 million accounts where the vulnerable feature was used. This will require those users to log back into Facebook.

With reporting from © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    68,682  0
    2
    		Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October
    64,645  8
    3
    		Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    51,874  168
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    371  0
    2
    		Dublin medtech startup Ostoform has raised €1.1m to bring its product to market
    262  0
    3
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    201  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    32,787  69
    2
    		Ryder Cup win even sweeter than maiden major for Europe's history-making hero
    21,913  18
    3
    		Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident
    19,465  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    10,011  0
    2
    		Penneys are releasing a skincare range with beauty guru Alex Steinherr
    8,350  0
    3
    		Galway-native, Brendan Murray, heads straight to Judges' House after earning The X Factor Golden Buzzer
    5,974  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    Suspended sentence for man who smashed up contents of girlfriend's home
    'It can make a massive difference to cases': Legal experts question garda cannabis plant valuation
    HSE
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    HSE spent €600,000 last year on debt collectors to chase patients for unpaid bills
    HSE spend on agency staff in mental health services rose €38m in last four years
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    DUBLIN
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie