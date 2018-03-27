'Mam gave three people a second chance': Family of deceased organ donor urge people to discuss donation

AS SHANE MOLONEY helped carry his mother’s coffin down the aisle at her funeral mass he was struck by the realisation that she wouldn’t be there to see him walk down the aisle on his wedding day later this year.

Speaking at the launch of Organ Donor Awareness week the garda, who is originally from Limerick but now lives in Thurles, spoke of his family’s immense shock when their mother Rose suffered a massive brain haemorrhage and died last year.

Shane paid tribute to the hospital staff for how they handled telling his family the shocking news. “Break the bad news bad and you’ll never be forgotten, break the bad news good and you’ll always be remembered. They will be remembered,” he told the audience in the Mansion House today.

The medical staff mentioned that organ donation was a possibility and the family quickly told the doctors to use whatever organs they required.

As they set about phoning friends and loved ones to reveal their devastating news they took comfort in the fact that, in homes around the country, people were receiving very different phone calls.

“Families were getting second chances, and that’s what life is about, second

chances. That’s what donation does,” Shane said.

Rose’s lungs, liver and kidneys were successfully transplanted and three people were granted a new lease on life thanks to her organs.

Last year saw a record number of organ donors and transplants. There were 311 transplants from 150 donors. That represented a dramatic improvement on the previous record of 127 organ donors in 2016 and 294 transplants in 2013.

“Have the chat”

An opt-out system for organ donation is due to be in place in Ireland by the end of the year. Speaking at the Mansion House today the Minister of State for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne, said they hope the new system will encourage people to discuss their wishes with their loved ones.

“If your next-of-kin knows that your wish is to become a donor, it will make the their decision to allow donation much easier. It will also give relations and loved ones the satisfaction of knowing the wishes of the person were fulfilled,” she said.

The sentiments were echoed by the Moloney family. “Unfortunately, organ donation is about numbers, carrying a donor card doesn’t necessarily mean you will be a donor,” Shane explained.

Circumstances outside of your control will dictate your suitability. The more donor cards we can get into people’s wallets and purses will significantly increase the possibilities.

“The topic of organ donation is not an easy issue to discuss with loved ones but it is important to be as open as possible and express your wishes. Consent is never presumed, even if a donor card has been signed. Have the chat.”

Later this year Shane will marry his fiancée Natalie. Rose’s absence on that special day will be keenly felt by the family but they take heart in the thought that her organs will give the gift to others.

“As tough as my loss is to deal with, I know that two of the three recipients of Mam’s organs were men with families,” Shane told the audience.

The thought that there is now a possibility that these men will hopefully link arms with a daughter of their’s, walking them up the aisle on her wedding day gives me something to cherish.

Want to become an organ donor? Here’s how:

You can download the app or request a card on the Irish Kidney Foundation’s website.

Alternatively, email donor@ika.ie; free-text DONOR to 50050; call 1890 543639 or write to: Freepost, Donor House, Irish Kidney Association, Park West, Dublin 12.