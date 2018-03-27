  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Mam gave three people a second chance': Family of deceased organ donor urge people to discuss donation

Shane Moloney spoke about his mother’s organ donation at the launch of Organ Donor Awareness week today.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
37 minutes ago 1,951 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3926886
Larry Moloney (left), Claire Byrne, Shane Moloney and, Shane's fiancée, Natalie Maloney at the Mansion House today.
Larry Moloney (left), Claire Byrne, Shane Moloney and, Shane's fiancée, Natalie Maloney at the Mansion House today.
Larry Moloney (left), Claire Byrne, Shane Moloney and, Shane's fiancée, Natalie Maloney at the Mansion House today.

AS SHANE MOLONEY helped carry his mother’s coffin down the aisle at her funeral mass he was struck by the realisation that she wouldn’t be there to see him walk down the aisle on his wedding day later this year.

Speaking at the launch of Organ Donor Awareness week the garda, who is originally from Limerick but now lives in Thurles, spoke of his family’s immense shock when their mother Rose suffered a massive brain haemorrhage and died last year.

Shane paid tribute to the hospital staff for how they handled telling his family the shocking news. “Break the bad news bad and you’ll never be forgotten, break the bad news good and you’ll always be remembered. They will be remembered,” he told the audience in the Mansion House today.

MOLONEY-2

The medical staff mentioned that organ donation was a possibility and the family quickly told the doctors to use whatever organs they required.

As they set about phoning friends and loved ones to reveal their devastating news they took comfort in the fact that, in homes around the country, people were receiving very different phone calls.

“Families were getting second chances, and that’s what life is about, second
chances. That’s what donation does,” Shane said.

Rose’s lungs, liver and kidneys were successfully transplanted and three people were granted a new lease on life thanks to her organs.

Last year saw a record number of organ donors and transplants. There were 311 transplants from 150 donors. That represented a dramatic improvement on the previous record of 127 organ donors in 2016 and 294 transplants in 2013.

“Have the chat”

An opt-out system for organ donation is due to be in place in Ireland by the end of the year. Speaking at the Mansion House today the Minister of State for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne, said they hope the new system will encourage people to discuss their wishes with their loved ones.

“If your next-of-kin knows that your wish is to become a donor, it will make the their decision to allow donation much easier. It will also give relations and loved ones the satisfaction of knowing the wishes of the person were fulfilled,” she said.

The sentiments were echoed by the Moloney family. “Unfortunately, organ donation is about numbers, carrying a donor card doesn’t necessarily mean you will be a donor,” Shane explained.

Circumstances outside of your control will dictate your suitability. The more donor cards we can get into people’s wallets and purses will significantly increase the possibilities.

“The topic of organ donation is not an easy issue to discuss with loved ones but it is important to be as open as possible and express your wishes. Consent is never presumed, even if a donor card has been signed. Have the chat.”

Later this year Shane will marry his fiancée Natalie. Rose’s absence on that special day will be keenly felt by the family but they take heart in the thought that her organs will give the gift to others.

“As tough as my loss is to deal with, I know that two of the three recipients of Mam’s organs were men with families,” Shane told the audience.

The thought that there is now a possibility that these men will hopefully link arms with a daughter of their’s, walking them up the aisle on her wedding day gives me something to cherish.

Want to become an organ donor? Here’s how:

You can download the app or request a card on the Irish Kidney Foundation’s website.

Alternatively, email donor@ika.ie; free-text DONOR to 50050; call 1890 543639 or write to: Freepost, Donor House, Irish Kidney Association, Park West, Dublin 12.

READ: 18-week-old baby Jessica still has smiles for her family as she waits for a heart transplant>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Having seen how much my wife went through, it felt so wrong to be heading out the door'
83,552  54
2
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
68,859  20
3
Central Bank expected to cease the printing of banknotes in Ireland
61,956  74
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
1,125  0
2
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
623  0
3
Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre
163  0
The42
1
Iceland announce diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia
60,632  51
2
Brilliant Ireland youngsters qualify as top seeds for Euros with 100% win record
21,578  12
3
Kerr questions O'Neill's 'extraordinary' approach to team announcements
18,765  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
People cannot cope with the guilty head on this doggo who's just been caught rapid
8,442  4
2
Kim Kardashian has given an explanation for her latest 'photoshopped' Instagram... It's The Dredge
6,161  0
3
8 reasons teenage girls spent all their pocket money on magazines in the 90s
5,110  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys
GARDAí
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
DUBLIN
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
RUSSIA
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie