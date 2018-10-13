This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Palestinian mother-of-eight dies after West Bank stone throwing

She died in hospital from a head injury she sustained in the stone-throwing.

By AFP Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 5,069 Views 21 Comments
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters at Palestinian protesters during clashes after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters at Palestinian protesters during clashes after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters at Palestinian protesters during clashes after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom village near the West Bank
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A PALESTINIAN WOMAN has died of her wounds after Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank threw stones at the car she was travelling in, Palestinian official media reported.

An Israeli police spokesman confirmed a car had been hit by stones but did not identify the perpetrators. He said an investigation was underway but did not give further details.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead woman as the 48-year-old mother of eight, Aisha Mohammed Rabi.

She died in hospital in the northern West Bank city of Nablus from a head injury she sustained in the stone-throwing south of the city, Wafa said. 

Her husband, who was driving the car at the time, escaped with minor injuries, it added.

Palestinian witnesses cited by the news agency said the stones were thrown by Israeli settlers. 

Tensions have been running high in the West Bank over the past week with two deadly attacks against Israelis. 

On Friday, Israeli forces said they had arrested a Palestinian on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an army reservist on guard duty at a checkpoint south of Nablus the previous day. 

Another wanted Palestinian, who is suspected of killing two Israeli work colleagues and wounding a third in the northern Western Bank last Sunday, remains on the run.

Israeli security forces have identified him as Ashraf Naalwa, 23. 

A wave of mainly lone-wolf Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the West Bank erupted in 2015 but had largely abated.

© AFP 2018 

