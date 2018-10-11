This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disclosures Tribunal accepts no one in Garda HQ influenced Paul Reynolds' broadcasts

Justice Peter Charleton said RTÉ journalist Paul Reynolds “gave honest evidence” to the Disclosures Tribunal.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,968 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4280178
Paul Reynolds
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Paul Reynolds
Paul Reynolds
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL has accepted the evidence of RTÉ journalist Paul Reynolds that no one in Garda Headquarters was influencing his broadcasts. 

The Tribunal’s lengthy final report, which was published today, found that there was a “campaign of calumny” against McCabe by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan, that was “actively aided” by press officer Superintendent David Taylor.

The Tribunal also examined another term of reference which asked it to investigate whether Nóirín O’Sullivan, using briefing material prepared in Garda Headquarters, influenced or attempted to influence broadcasts on RTÉ on 9 May 2016, purporting to be a leaked account of the unpublished O’Higgins Commission Report. 

The official report of the O’Higgins Commission was delivered to the Minister for Justice on 25 April 2016. While the report wasn’t officially published until 11 May 2016, a series of broadcasts on the leaked report aired on RTÉ television and radio on 9 May 2016. 

Reynolds had got his hands on a number of leaked copies of the O’Higgins Commission report, an inquiry which looked into claims from Maurice McCabe concerning garda failures and corruption, primarily in the Cavan-Monaghan district.

The O’Higgins report upheld a number of McCabe’s complaints, but did not uphold the most serious ones that five senior gardaí – including Callinan – were corrupt.

Reynolds reported a number of times that day, both on RTÉ radio and TV. Excerpts of his radio appearances, and the TV broadcasts were played at the Disclosures Tribunal.

During the Tribunal, Reynolds strongly defended a number of broadcasts he appeared on, and said that they weren’t unfair to Maurice McCabe.

Appearing for a second day at Dublin Castle back in June, the crime correspondent said that his reporting on the leaked copy of a report commissioned by the government went through the “full rigours” of the RTÉ editorial process with an emphasis on not appearing biased towards either McCabe or the senior gardaí.

Reynolds denied that there had been any influence from Garda Headquarters or O’Sullivan over the broadcasts. 

O’Sullivan also told the Tribunal that she “never sought to influence RTÉ in relation to their coverage of anything at all, but specifically in relation to the O’Higgins Report”.

Conclusion

In its latest report published today, the Disclosures Tribunal accepted the evidence of Reynolds that no one in Garda Headquarters was influencing his broadcasts. 

“He was not under the direction of Garda Headquarters and he went about his job as an intelligent and independent reporter. In no sense was he a tool of the higher echelons of Garda Headquarters,” it said. 

The report reads:

Much of the questioning of Paul Reynolds at the Tribunal related to the reference to Maurice McCabe being directed to cooperate with the O’Mahoney inquiry, and while an inference was floated by implication that this and the tone of the broadcasts of 9 May 2016 showed a continual influence on RTÉ by Garda Headquarters, the tribunal does not accept that.
This is a matter of opinion only, not something from which a negative inference could be taken. With the same material, perhaps another broadcaster would have concentrated more on how bad policing investigations were in Cavan/Monaghan, perhaps not.
Perhaps the story might have been more about the issues and not about the personality of Maurice McCabe, perhaps not. That is not the point. On which would be better or not, the Tribunal does not comment.

It continued to note that Reynolds “gave honest evidence to the Tribunal and he was entitled to his view on the O’Higgins Commission upon his examination of a leaked copy of the report”. 

With reporting by Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    100,385  71
    2
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    69,983  42
    3
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    61,983  60
    Fora
    1
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    203  0
    2
    		Despite threats to cut services, Ryanair will run more winter routes than any airline worldwide
    181  0
    3
    		Paddy Cosgrave says he'll move Moneyconf from Dublin if there's another falling out with officials
    181  0
    The42
    1
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    22,971  43
    2
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    22,799  8
    3
    		Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    18,844  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    40,736  11
    2
    		Will you be buying Dyson's snazzy new hair tool that comes with a fairly hefty price tag?
    4,707  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,687  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    GARDAí
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    'No credible evidence' O'Sullivan 'played any part' in campaign against McCabe
    Woman in her 80s dies after being struck by car in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie