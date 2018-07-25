Phibsboro Road closed after pedestrian hit by truck

A LARGE PART of Phibsboro on Dublinâ€™s northside has been closed off this afternoon after a traffic accident.

GardaÃ­ have advised that the R135 Phibsboro Road outside the townâ€™s shopping centre is currently closed from the North Circular Road junction to Connaught St due to a serious collision.

A pedestrian was struck by a truck and taken to the Mater Hospital.

Emergency services are at the scene. Local diversions are in place and traffic is asked to take an alternative route if possible.