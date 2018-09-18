This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ban on taking photos of gardaí on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'

Minister Charlie Flanagan’s proposal would be “grossly disproportionate”, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties has said.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 4,251 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4239768
Gardaí on the scene in Frederick Street last week
Image: Sean Murray/TheJournal.ie
Gardaí on the scene in Frederick Street last week
Gardaí on the scene in Frederick Street last week
Image: Sean Murray/TheJournal.ie

OUTLAWING THE PHOTOGRAPHY on gardaí on duty would be “grossly disproportionate” and would flout rights protected in the Irish Constitution, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has said.

Introducing such a ban would “criminalise ordinary members of the public”, its executive director Liam Herrick said, adding that it is “not the answer to the challenges that gardaí are called to deal with on a daily basis”. 

Yesterday, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he would be in favour of legislation that would ban photographing of gardaí in the course of their duties.

It comes after events last week, where activists from the Take Back the City group were evicted from the building they’d been occupying on North Frederick Street in Dublin.

A number of gardaí were photographed by both activists and journalists – including by this publication – with their faces covered at the scene.

In the subsequent days there was criticism of the decision by the gardaí involved to wear fire-retardant balaclavas during the operation.

One Facebook page on Friday claimed to have used facial recognition software to identify one of the gardaí involved. In the comments under the post supposedly identifying him, several people used threatening and abusive language.

On Sunday, gardaí said that supports had been put in place to protect the welfare of a Dublin garda following “online threats”

New commissioner Drew Harris condemned the threats and said that such “intimidation against garda members who are only doing their job to keep people safe and uphold lawful order are completely unacceptable”. 

Flanagan: ‘Something that can be favourably looked at’ 

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has proposed legislation that would make it an offence to photograph a garda while they are carrying out their duties. When asked whether he was favourably disposed towards this proposal, Minister Flanagan said: “I am”.

“I acknowledge the fact that gardaí need to show identification and this is an issue that arose last week and I too was somewhat concerned at images of balaclavas on the streets of Dublin.

“It was disturbing. In fact the resonance of that particular clothing goes right back to a dark period in our history. I didn’t like to see it. However I understand there are circumstances in which the gardaí for their own protection need to have fire-retardant masks as part of their uniform.”

When asked whether this proposal about a ban on photographing gardaí was something he was prepared to bring to government, he replied: “Yes, I think it’s something that can be favourably looked at.”

In subsequent tweets, however, Minister Flanagan attempted to clarify his remarks. He said that he believed “transparency is vitally important” and that he supported the use of body cameras for gardaí.

He did add, however, that the “uploading of images of Gardaí undertaking their duties on social media and consequent threats and intimidation is totally unacceptable”, and that’s why he’s concerned. 

‘An essential safeguard’ 

Liam Herrick, from the ICCL, said that the organisation is “seriously concerned” at the prospect of such measures being introduced. 

“Only a week ago, we witnessed the importance of public access to images of gardaí on duty,” he said. “The circulation of photographs of masked gardaí at the scene of a housing rights protest prompted widespread public debate about how An Garda Síochána goes about the policing of protest.

The events of last week demonstrate exactly why the Minister is wrong to suggest that this crucial mechanism of transparency should be outlawed.

He said that freedom of expression and of peaceful protest are guaranteed under Irish and European law and, while criminal harassment or intimidation of gardaí is unacceptable, gardaí are still obliged to police protests in a manner that is necessary and proportionate. 

Herrick went on: “The ability to record police operations during public protest is an essential safeguard to ensure that the gardaí comply with their human rights obligations. Transparency also protects police, in that it provides them with an avenue to demonstrate how they acted to uphold the law in difficult situations.”

He added that, “time and time again both in Ireland and abroad”, recordings of police behaviour during protests had helped to shine a light on human rights obligations by police actors as well as violations of the law by members of the public. 

Ireland’s obligations 

Looking abroad, the Met Police in London say that officers “have no power to stop [members of the public or media] filming or photographing incidents or police personnel”.

There is an exception where police can arrest someone eliciting, publishing or communicating information about the armed forces or police where the info is “designed to provide practical assistance to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”. 

Although it has been tested in court, the First Amendment in the USA grants people a constitutional right to film on-duty police officers in public. 

However, a 2015 law enacted in Spain makes recording and disseminating images of police a punishable offence. 

The ICCL pointed to the guidelines on the Organization for Security and Peaceful Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) which explain the obligation of countries under the European Convention on Human Rights, which Ireland has signed up to.

These guidelines state: “The photographing or video recording of the policing operation by participants and other third parties should not be prevented, and any requirement  to surrender film or digitally recorded images or footage to the law-enforcement agencies should be subject to prior judicial scrutiny.

During public assemblies the photographing or video recording of participants by law-enforcement personnel is permissible. However, while monitoring individuals in a public place for identification purposes does not necessarily give rise to interference with their right to private life, the recording of such data and the systematic processing or permanent nature of the record created and retained might give rise to violations of privacy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		National wind warning issued and 'intense bursts of rain' expected
    108,763  53
    2
    		Poll: We have five official candidates - who gets your vote so far?
    79,746  177
    3
    		Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    51,988  30
    Fora
    1
    		After tapping out of a branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    276  0
    2
    		US giant Equinix has snapped up land in north Dublin to build another data centre
    246  0
    3
    		Poll: Should county councils be fined for cancelling public tenders?
    135  0
    The42
    1
    		Cavanagh called for second referee in GAA before weekend injuries
    32,184  26
    2
    		Aged 55, Down All-Ireland winner Mickey Linden rolls back the years with incredible score
    21,412  6
    3
    		Waterford confirm new hurling and football managers for 2019
    20,384  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Khloe Kardashian’s baby True is already experiencing colourism at five months old
    14,235  0
    2
    		Aoibhín Garrihy upcycled her bridesmaid dresses to create a lovely christening gown for baby Hanorah
    10,185  0
    3
    		Everything you need to know about Slick Woods, the model who was in labour during Rihanna's fashion show
    9,108  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    GARDAí
    Ban on taking photos of gardaÃ­ on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    Ban on taking photos of gardaí on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    DUBLIN
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie