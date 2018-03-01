16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland

WITH THE STATUS Red weather alert in place since 4pm today (meaning you should be indoors now), you might have a bit of time now to reflect on what’s been a fairly hectic snow day.

Here are some of the best pictures that we’ve been sent in today:

A post office in Ballsbridge Dublin before it closed this afternoon. Source: RollingNews.ie

Brayhead. Source: Sharon Hoefig

A view from a window in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Source: Eva Donlon

The Owenabue riverbanks, Ballinhassig, Co Cork. Source: Sarah Hennebry

Navan, Co Meath. Source: Kevin Corrigan

An old hen house in Co Cavan. Source: Ashling Cartwright Dewart

Bulloch Harbour, Dalkey at midday today. Source: John Fahy

Kilkenny. Source: Ashling Aylward

Quarryfield House, South Sligo. Source: Michael McGahon

Members of the Irish Army Cadet shovelling snow from outside residents homes in Newbridge, Co.Kildare earlier today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

Bailieboro, Co Cavan Source: Mel Green

Tomacork, Carnew, Co.Wicklow Source: Paul Antcliff

Fitzgerald’s Park in Cork Source: Derrick Knowles

A robin in Carlow. Source: Aine Doyle

Coast of Tramore, Co Waterford this morning. Source: Katherine Fewer

Irish Life Fountain on Abbey Street, turned into a frozen ice sculpture. Source: Denis McLoughlin, MD of Irish Life Retail

