Pictures: Here's what the country woke up to today

WITH A STATUS red weather warning in place, the country is waking up to snow and ice.

Before people are urged to stay indoors from 4pm, here are some photos of what the country is facing today.

Carina in Waterford caught this photo:

TheJournal.ie reporter Hayley Halpin woke up to the snow making its way into her home.

Roxy O Dwyer in Cordangan, Co Tipperary didn’t seem so sure about this whole snow thing.

Source: Carol O'Dwyer

In Baltinglass, Tadhg and Saoirse finished their snowman this morning.

Source: Thejournal

Hannah Donnelly’s daughters Jaime (6) and Marnie (3) are delighted with their first ever snow day.

Sinead Fortune woke up in a snowy Kilkenny.

Over in Galway, Mirin and Aoife took the chance to feed the birds.

Not even the snow could stop Isobel Murray’s ballet practice.

Young Edward seemed to be enjoying his snow day.

Here’s how Clonmel looked when Niamh Carey woke up.

In Drogheda, Jack (10), Ruby (7) and Harry (5) were jumping for joy.

The government has urged everyone in a red area to be at home from 4pm today until 12 midday tomorrow and to not take chances on the roads.