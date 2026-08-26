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Dolly Parton performing at a concert during her 1978 Midwestern tour. Alamy Stock Photo
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What did Dolly Parton mean to you? We want to hear your tributes and memories

Get in touch and tell us what made you become a fan of hers, and what made her such an icon.
11.11am, 26 Aug 2026
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ARTISTS FROM ACROSS the music world have been paying tribute to Dolly Parton, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

The legendary country singer-songwriter was best known for her hits 9 to 5, Jolene and I Will Always Love You, but during a career that spanned over 60 years, she penned over 3,000 songs and won 11 Grammy Awards, including a lifetime achievement award. 

Beyond her musical talent, she also starred in a number of Hollywood films and became known for her philanthropy, setting up her own children’s literacy programme and funding research to help develop the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine.

Legions of fans have been remembering Parton both on social media and in her native Tennessee.

In Ireland, Parton has also inspired a specific devotion, both from people who loved her music to those who admired her values. Are you one of them? What made you become a fan of hers, and what made her such an icon? Did you ever see her performing live, or get to meet her? What did she mean to you?

Related Reads
'I'll think of you each step of the way': Tributes pour in for Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton's literacy legacy: How singer gave millions of books to children around the world
From Páidí Ó Sé's pub to Glastonbury: Dolly Parton's best moments and performances

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie.

Please include your name, age and county (or let us know if you would like to remain anonymous) and keep your response to a paragraph or two. Submissions will be used in an article, and may be edited for length or clarity.

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