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The Daily Poll

Do you use your third-level qualification in your job?

Round one CAO offers will be released at 2pm this afternoon.
11.01am, 26 Aug 2026
7.8k
32

THIS AFTERNOON, THOUSANDS of students hoping to attend a third-level institution are set to receive a first-round CAO offer.

More than 95,000 people have applied through the CAO this year, with many across the country waiting to find out if they’ve secured a place on their preferred course.

The Journal will also have full details of offers and points when they are released at 2pm.

With that in mind, we want to know if your third-level qualification ended up matching the career path you ultimately went down.

Maybe you got a job directly in line with your degree or found yourself in a different role where you can still apply some of the skills that you learned. Or perhaps you took a completely different path altogether after graduating.

So, tell us: Do you use your third-level qualification in your job?


Poll Results:

Yes – my job is directly related to my degree (1512)
No – I took a completely different path (856)
I'm in a slightly different field, but still use most/some of my skills (581)
I don't have a third-level qualification (514)
I used to, but not any more (295)
Not sure / Would rather not say (67)

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