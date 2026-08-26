THIS AFTERNOON, THOUSANDS of students hoping to attend a third-level institution are set to receive a first-round CAO offer.

More than 95,000 people have applied through the CAO this year, with many across the country waiting to find out if they’ve secured a place on their preferred course.

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The Journal will also have full details of offers and points when they are released at 2pm.

With that in mind, we want to know if your third-level qualification ended up matching the career path you ultimately went down.

Maybe you got a job directly in line with your degree or found yourself in a different role where you can still apply some of the skills that you learned. Or perhaps you took a completely different path altogether after graduating.

So, tell us: Do you use your third-level qualification in your job?

