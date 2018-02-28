Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing

TODAY MAY ONLY be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the havoc that The Beast from the East will wreak.

But it was a fully-certified snow day. And if history has thought us anything, it’s that Ireland looks pretty fantastic under a carpet of the chilly white stuff.

Today was no exception.

There were stunning landscape shots

Lambay Island from Rush Beach Source: Denis Meade

Military graveyard, The Curragh Source: Susan Coffey

Kiltipper Park, Dublin Source: Mary O'Sullivan

Annagassan, Co Louth Source: Sinéad Casey

The Irish National War Memorial Gardens Source: Jaspreet Kaur

Dalkey Island Source: Linda O'Reilly

Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim Source: Eimer Lynch

And there was snowball mischief

Caleb (6) and Jacob (1) enjoying the snow Source: Michelle Kavanagh

Medical Student Farah Nadia Zikhtar from Malaysia having fun in Dublin castle Source: Rollingnews.ie

Snowballs in Glasnevin

An organised snowball fest on O'Connell Bridge got a little more heated Source: Rollingnews.ie

Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The animals got in on the act

Source: Tristan Neville

A deer reclines in the Phoenix Park Source: Conor McCabe

Berry, enjoying the snow Source: Louise

Source: Dublin Zoo

Source: Dublin Zoo

Ireland, you’re a bit of a stunner

Drone footage of Churchtown, Dublin Source: Ciaran McGrath

Terryglass, Co Tipperary Source: Emma Burke-Kennedy

Source: Rollingnews.ie

Botanic Gardens, Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent in pictures, apologies if we didn’t get to yours