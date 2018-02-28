Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing

TODAY MAY ONLY be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the havoc that The Beast from the East will wreak.
But it was a fully-certified snow day. And if history has thought us anything, it’s that Ireland looks pretty fantastic under a carpet of the chilly white stuff.
Today was no exception.
There were stunning landscape shots
And there was snowball mischief
The animals got in on the act
Ireland, you’re a bit of a stunner
Heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent in pictures, apologies if we didn’t get to yours
Read: New snow-ice warning issued tonight for eight counties in east and south
Read: Welfare payments due on Friday will now be paid tomorrow
COMMENTS (19)