Thursday 1 March, 2018
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing

It was a day of singular beauty around the emerald isle.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 10:30 PM
8 hours ago 28,322 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3878061

TODAY MAY ONLY be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the havoc that The Beast from the East will wreak.

But it was a fully-certified snow day. And if history has thought us anything, it’s that Ireland looks pretty fantastic under a carpet of the chilly white stuff.

Today was no exception.

There were stunning landscape shots

IMG_20180228_124825_033 Lambay Island from Rush Beach Source: Denis Meade

snow-3-01 Military graveyard, The Curragh Source: Susan Coffey

IMG_20180228_154524331 (1) Kiltipper Park, Dublin Source: Mary O'Sullivan

image1 Annagassan, Co Louth Source: Sinéad Casey

 

 

P1020698-01 The Irish National War Memorial Gardens Source: Jaspreet Kaur

snowcoliemore3 Dalkey Island Source: Linda O'Reilly

THE BEAST FROM THE EAST 758A4830_90538263 Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

IMG_2474 (1) Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim Source: Eimer Lynch

And there was snowball mischief

image1 (3) Caleb (6) and Jacob (1) enjoying the snow Source: Michelle Kavanagh

0499 Snow Pictures Dublin_90538230 Medical Student Farah Nadia Zikhtar from Malaysia having fun in Dublin castle Source: Rollingnews.ie

Storm Emma Snowballs in Glasnevin

snowball 868_90538327 An organised snowball fest on O'Connell Bridge got a little more heated Source: Rollingnews.ie

THE BEAST FROM THE EAST II2A5828_90538350 Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The animals got in on the act

IMG_8742 Source: Tristan Neville

CMC329405-65 A deer reclines in the Phoenix Park Source: Conor McCabe

IMG_4681 Berry, enjoying the snow Source: Louise

Asian Elephant 2 (Dublin Zoo Credit)_90538338 Source: Dublin Zoo

Painted African Dogs (Dublin Zoo Credit)_90538334 Source: Dublin Zoo

Ireland, you’re a bit of a stunner

DJI_0107_1 (1) Drone footage of Churchtown, Dublin Source: Ciaran McGrath

image1 (1) Terryglass, Co Tipperary Source: Emma Burke-Kennedy

Snow Pictures - Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

28/2/2018 Severe Weather Conditions Botanic Gardens, Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

Snow Pictures - Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent in pictures, apologies if we didn’t get to yours

Cianan Brennan

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

